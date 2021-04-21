Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: This Arjun Kapoor starrer looks like a perfect family entertainer

By Murtuza Iqbal

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Neena Gupta starrer Sardar Ka Grandson will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. And today, the trailer of the film has been released.

Arjun took to Instagram to share the trailer with his fans. He posted, “#SardarKaGrandsonTrailer. Sardar ka grandson isn’t just about bringing back a house, it’s about bringing back a home. #SardarKaGrandson.”

Well, the trailer of Sardar Ka Grandson is quite good, and the movie surely looks like a perfect family entertainer. Arjun Kapoor is impressive in the trailer, and Neena Gupta also leaves a mark. Rakul Preet Singh has been given less scope in the trailer, and we also get a glimpse of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in it.

One more thing that grabbed our attention in the trailer is the music. We get to hear a few lines of the song Jee Nai Karda Ni which is a recreated version of an old track.

The storyline of Sardar Ka Grandson looks interesting, and we are looking forward to the film.

Directed by Kaashvie Nair, Sardar Ka Grandson is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham. It will premiere on Netflix on 18th May 2021.