Inside Sarah Sarosh’s World of Inspiration: Caffeine, Creativity and Connection

For beauty and lifestyle creator turned entrepreneur Sarah Sarosh, inspiration isn’t found in grand gestures — it’s woven into the everyday. As the founder of Impulse Coffees, India’s first creator-led coffee brand, Sarah has brewed her journey from passion to purpose, transforming a love for caffeine into a global label that ships to over 50 countries.

From her early days as a medical student-turned-content creator to becoming one of India’s most trusted digital voices, Sarah has built a thriving community rooted in authenticity, creativity, and connection. Whether she’s innovating new coffee blends, championing self-acceptance through beauty, or sharing her unfiltered thoughts with over 1.5 million followers, her story reflects the spirit of a new generation of creators — bold, curious, and unapologetically real.

In this special feature, Sarah shares the 10 things that inspire her — the guiding forces that shape her world, brand, and unwavering belief that joy, evolution, and community are the most powerful motivators of all.

Story: What inspires me most is the ability to tell my story, both personal and professional, through my content. Whether it’s my journey as an entrepreneur or the evolution of my brand, I find meaning in being able to connect with people through real stories.

Community: I’m deeply inspired by the community I’ve built over the years. It’s incredible how sharing my life and values has brought together people who resonate with my vision. Knowing that my content and brand touch real lives keeps me accountable and motivated to grow.

Innovation: As an entrepreneur, I thrive on innovation. Creating new coffee flavours and exploring unique blends is my biggest creative outlet. Experimenting with fortified coffee, enriched with vitamins and minerals, excites me because it allows me to merge wellness with everyday indulgence.

Freedom: The opportunity to experiment and bring new ideas to life fuels my passion. Each creative thought has the potential to change the way people experience coffee or connect with my content, and that sense of possibility keeps me going.

Authenticity: Staying authentic, both online and offline, is something I value deeply. It’s not always easy to be fully yourself on the internet - but being genuine has allowed people to relate to me and my brand on a human level. That honesty inspires everything I do.

Travel: Journeying to different places gives me perspective and keeps me creatively charged. Meeting new people, experiencing different cultures, and discovering places I’ve never been to, all of it broadens my outlook. The fact that I can share those journeys with my audience through my vlogs makes it even more fulfilling.

World: As a founder, I love that my work allows me to operate from anywhere in the world. That flexibility is a huge source of inspiration; it reminds me that entrepreneurship isn’t about being confined, but about creating your own rhythm and environment.

Positivity: Knowing that my work brings value to others is what truly drives me. When someone tells me that my content motivated them to keep going or that my coffee brightens their day, it reaffirms why I started in the first place: to create impact in small but meaningful ways.

Evolution: I’m constantly inspired by the idea of evolving as a creator, businesswoman, and individual. Each phase of my journey teaches me something new, and that learning process is what keeps my creativity alive.

Joy: At the end of the day, if my work, whether through a video or a cup of coffee, can make someone smile, feel understood, or feel a little more hopeful, that’s the biggest source of inspiration I could ask for.

