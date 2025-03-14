Skip to content
Sangam Foundation celebrates Women's Day

Meera Syal, Shobhu Kapoor and Maya Sondhi were the highlight of the event

Sangam Foundation celebrates Women's Day

From L- Reetu Kabra, Maya Sondhi, Shobu Kapoor and Meera Syal during Sangam Foundation's Women's Day celebrations.

Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas
Mar 14, 2025
Pramod Thomas
HUNDREDS of women gathered for the International Women's Day celebrations of Sangam Foundation last week. Prominent actresses Meera Syal, Shobhu Kapoor and Maya Sondhi have attended the event, a statement said.

The British Asian celebrities shared their experiences of breaking into an industry rife with misogyny and prejudice. The industry veterans also talked about challenges they faced in a male-dominated field.

"Their open speeches generated significant discussion and debate during the event, with many participants stepping forward to share their own experiences," the statement added.

"Happy International Women’s Day! Celebrated with these fabulous trailblazers @maya_sondhi @shobukapoor Chat and chai with the pioneering S Asian Women’s charity the Sangam Foundation. Surrounded by love laughs," Syal wrote on Instagram about the event.

"An honour and a privilege to be at Sangam Foundation’s high tea. Got me out of flu mode in the best way possible. You do incredible work ladies. I’m so impressed and happy to have been part of your international women’s day celebration," Kapoor wrote on social media.

An award-winning charity, Sangam Foundation aims to empower people of all ages and backgrounds. Its journey began six decades ago as a small organization to support Asian women and families in a new country.

