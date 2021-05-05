Sambhav: Living the dream

RISING Indian star Sambhav Jain is making a name for himself in interesting projects that includes drama serials Sweet And Sour, Becharey and the recently released Rudrakaal, an acclaimed thriller that sees him play a police officer. The young actor has more interesting projects on the way that includes web series Rikshaw, which is produced by actress Shilpa Shetty.

Eastern Eye caught up with a gifted performer who you will be hearing a lot more about for a quick catch-up.

What first connected you to acting?

I always wanted to be an actor. One of my uncles asked me when I was four years-old what I wanted to do in life, and I said that I wanted to act and be an actor. At that time, I didn’t know anything about money or fame. Somehow my dream never changed, and I am so grateful I am doing the same thing in life, which I thought of long back. I joined a professional theatre group when I was in college. So, the execution started from there in a way.

What has the experience of acting in various web series been like?

It has been a dream come true. I couldn’t be more thankful to everyone who helped me and supported me throughout. I am always happy and high on life, while shooting and acting. The creative satisfaction I get from my experience of acting can’t be described in words.

How much does the positive response to your most recent series Rudrakaal mean to you?

It means everything to me. As an artist this is one thing we all want – love, love and more love. Nothing else. So, I am very grateful.

Tell us about your next series Rikshaw?

It’s a very interesting series. It entertains and at the same time teaches us a lot about life. It features actors like Brijendra Kala along with artists like Anu Malik, Palak Muchhal and many more.

What can we expect from the show?

It will be a different experience all together for everyone. One can expect lots of entertainment.

What is it like working in a series produced by Shilpa Shetty?

It’s amazing. I always admired Shilpa Shetty as an actor and now working in her project is beautiful. I wish her good luck for all the upcoming projects.

What is the plan going forward?

The plan is very simple, to keep working hard every day without expecting anything in return. To live in the moment completely, to enjoy life and work towards my purpose consciously.

Who would you love to work with?

There are so many directors and actors on my list to work with. But most importantly, the script comes first for me. So, I would want to work with anyone who comes with a beautiful script and the right intentions.

What do you enjoy as an audience and have you binge-watched anything recently?

Honestly speaking, I don’t get much time to watch anything. So, I haven’t really binged-watched anything recently. But I really want to watch web series The Family Man, Scam 1992 and Ashram – they are next on my list.

What inspires you?

Honesty, hard work and the right intentions.