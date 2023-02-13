Salman Khan trolled for his steps in ‘Naiyo Lagda’ song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘Is he playing a PT teacher?’

The film is set to enter cinemas on April 21, 2023.

Salman Khan in Naiyo Lagda song (Photo credit: YouTube)

By: Mohnish Singh

After impressing audiences with his power-packed cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster Pathaan (2023), Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first song from his much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan during the finale of his popular show Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday.

Titled “Naiyo Lagda,” the song has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and written by Shabbir Ahmed. It has been sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal and features Salman Khan alongside his female lead Pooja Hegde.

“Naiyo Lagda” has been shot across the beautiful locations of Ladakh in India. While netizens are showering their love on the tune and the picturesque locations of the song, what stands out like a sore thumb is the hook step of Khan.

Several social media users took to Twitter and trolled the superstar for his steps which look similar to a leg exercise.

A Twitter user asked, “Is he playing a PT teacher (physical training teacher) in the film?”

Another wrote, “When you have to do lunges and shoot the song on the same day… Bhai OG (original).”

Haste Haste Bed se gir gaya bc 😂😂😂😂#NaiyoLagdapic.twitter.com/YknpYddLGP — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) February 12, 2023

Another tweeted, “Whenever I go shopping, I check jeans and pants in the same way.”

A Twitter user also said, “Sallu bhai is literally doing his leg day workout in the Naiyo Lagda song. The song is good but the choreography is sh*t af.”

Another user wrote, “It’s time to leave this planet after watching Salman Khan’s Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhagyashree, Bhagyashree, and Shehnaaz Gill, among others. The film is set to enter cinemas on April 21, 2023.

