Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to ‘support one another’

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has praised the efforts of the Metropolitan Police in maintaining peace in the capital amidst a wave of unrest seen across towns and cities in the country.

Speaking after a night of relative calm in London on Thursday (8), Khan expressed gratitude to both the police and those who peacefully demonstrated against racism and Islamophobia.

“We have witnessed shocking violence and disorder in various parts of the country recently, but I’m thankful that London did not experience a repeat of this overnight,” Khan said. He attributed the calm to the diligent work of the Met, which he said has made it clear that any attempts to incite violence or division will be met with the full force of the law.

Khan called on Londoners to support one another, particularly those from Muslim and minority ethnic communities who may feel fearful in light of recent events.

He also highlighted the increased police presence across London in the coming days, aimed at reassuring and protecting communities. He reiterated that London will not tolerate any form of hatred, including racism, Islamophobia, or antisemitism, and stressed the city’s commitment to diversity and unity.

Referring to reports of potential far-right groups targeting locations in London, Khan issued a stern warning: “If you break the law, action will be taken against you.” He assured Londoners that the Met is working closely with community leaders and organisations to safeguard places of worship and other vulnerable sites.

He affirmed that London’s identity as an open, diverse, and welcoming city remains strong, and those who seek to sow division will not succeed.