  • Saturday, April 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Sadiq Khan plans another Superloop network if re-elected

The London mayor claims that Superloop has been a game changer – “making journeys quicker and more convenient”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

By: Shajil Kumar

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has unveiled plans for a second Superloop network of express bus services as he prepares for the May 2 mayoral election.

If granted a third term at City Hall, Khan proposes to double the number of Superloop services from 10 to 20, The Standard reports.

Khan claimed that the success of the Superloop was one of his ‘proudest achievements’ as mayor. “It has been nothing short of a game changer – making journeys quicker and more convenient.”

The Supeloop circles the entire London and connects key locations on the outskirts. It enjoys good ridership and has encouraged people to use public transport.

He said the proposed new routes will be subject to consultation with Londoners.

The new network will include the recently announced ‘Bakerloop’ service, designed to provide an alternative to the unfunded £10 billion Bakerloo line Tube extension, the daily reports.

When the Superloop was first announced by the mayor last year, he drew criticism from Tories.

Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall said Khan’s last attempt at an orbital bus service was a super flop and Superloop 2 will meet the same fate.

Four of the original 10 Superloop routes were ‘re-badged’ existing services and it is not yet clear whether any of the Superloop 2 routes will use existing services.

Related Stories

News
EU’s youth mobility scheme offer rejected
News
India elections 2024: What we learned this week
News
Bradford murder: Police contact with victim being probed
News
Around 64 per cent voter turnout in first phase of India election
News
Elon Musk puts off India trip, to visit later this year
News
Former Post Office chair defends derogatory language allegations
News
Akshata Murty to get multimillion pound Infosys payout
UK
Former civil servant accuses Cabinet Office of ‘systemic racism’
UK
Top officer says police must admit to ‘institutional racism’
News
Two Indian students drown in Scotland’s Tummel River
News
Fossils of possibly the largest snake ever discovered in India
News
Sunak vows to scrap ‘sick note’ culture

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW