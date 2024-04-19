Sadiq Khan plans another Superloop network if re-elected

The London mayor claims that Superloop has been a game changer – “making journeys quicker and more convenient”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

By: Shajil Kumar

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has unveiled plans for a second Superloop network of express bus services as he prepares for the May 2 mayoral election.

If granted a third term at City Hall, Khan proposes to double the number of Superloop services from 10 to 20, The Standard reports.

Khan claimed that the success of the Superloop was one of his ‘proudest achievements’ as mayor. “It has been nothing short of a game changer – making journeys quicker and more convenient.”

The Supeloop circles the entire London and connects key locations on the outskirts. It enjoys good ridership and has encouraged people to use public transport.

He said the proposed new routes will be subject to consultation with Londoners.

The new network will include the recently announced ‘Bakerloop’ service, designed to provide an alternative to the unfunded £10 billion Bakerloo line Tube extension, the daily reports.

When the Superloop was first announced by the mayor last year, he drew criticism from Tories.

Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall said Khan’s last attempt at an orbital bus service was a super flop and Superloop 2 will meet the same fate.

Four of the original 10 Superloop routes were ‘re-badged’ existing services and it is not yet clear whether any of the Superloop 2 routes will use existing services.