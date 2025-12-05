Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK sanctions Russia's GRU after Novichok inquiry findings

The government also summoned the Russian ambassador to seek a response to the inquiry’s findings and what it described as Moscow’s “ongoing campaign of hostile activity” against UK.

Novichok

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the Salisbury poisoning and rejected the latest sanctions.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE UK on Thursday announced sanctions on Russia, including the entire GRU military intelligence agency, after a public inquiry linked it to the 2018 Novichok poisoning that resulted in the death of Dawn Sturgess.

The government also summoned the Russian ambassador to seek a response to the inquiry’s findings and what it described as Moscow’s “ongoing campaign of hostile activity” against UK.

The inquiry found that Russian President Vladimir Putin must have ordered the nerve agent attack carried out by GRU operatives on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018. The incident later led to the death of Sturgess.

"Today's findings are a grave reminder of the Kremlin’s disregard for innocent lives," prime minister Keir Starmer said in the government’s statement.

Britain has been one of Kyiv's strongest supporters since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and has imposed sanctions on Russian business figures, political leaders, companies and ships.

Following Thursday's inquiry report, the UK sanctioned the GRU in full and eight cyber military intelligence officers.

Three other GRU officers who Britain said were involved in hostile activity in Ukraine and across Europe, including planning an attack on Ukrainian supermarkets, were also sanctioned.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the Salisbury poisoning and rejected the latest sanctions.

"The Russian side does not recognise the illegitimate sanctions imposed under trumped-up pretexts in circumvention of the U.N. Security Council, and reserves the right to retaliatory measures," the state news agency RIA quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

"The British can be confident in the inevitability of such measures."

grunovichok inquirysalisbury poisoninguk foreign policyrussia sanctions

Related News

AI
News

Three in ten GPs use AI in consultations, study finds

facial recognition police
News

Police to expand facial recognition across country to track criminals

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust
News

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry
News

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry

More For You

Reform

The funding put Reform UK at the top of the donations list for the quarter, with total receipts of 10.5 million pounds.

Getty Images

Christopher Harborne gives 9 million pounds as Reform leads donation tables


NIGEL FARAGE's Reform UK received 9 million pounds from businessman Christopher Harborne in the third quarter of the year, according to Electoral Commission data released on Thursday. It is one of the largest political donations recorded in Britain.

Harborne, an aviation entrepreneur who has invested in cryptotechnology, made a contribution just short of the 10 million pounds donated to the Conservative Party in 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us