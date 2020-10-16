Royal Mint launches first ever henna-inspired collection with Britannia design

WORLD renowned authority in gold Royal Mint has unveiled its first henna-inspired collection with iconic Britannia design by Philip Nathan.







The collection consists of a 1g and 5g bullion bar, ideal investment gift for weddings, birthdays or festivals such as Diwali, a company statement said.

The Royal Mint is the world’s largest export mint, supplying coins to the UK and overseas countries.

“We’re delighted to be releasing our first ever henna-inspired collection in time for Diwali. Gifting gold is a central part of the festival and we’re proud to bring our years of experience and minting excellence , to this time honoured tradition,” said Karina Hicks, head of marketing for precious metals at The Royal Mint.







“Besides, it’s symbolic value as a gift, gold bullion has been chosen as an investment by individuals, governments and organisations for thousands of years. In more recent years’ gold bullion has been seen as a safe hedge against a volatile market, making gold bullion bars the perfect gift for those wanting to invest in their future.”

The mint has a history of minting British coinage dating back over 1,100 years. The new collection brings this wealth of experience and artistry to each bar of 999.9 fine gold, the statement further said.

Since its first appearance on English coins in the seventeenth-century, Britannia has grown to become a powerful emblem, personifying the spirit and diversity of Great Britain. The sought after design also provides an extra layer of security for the bullion bars.







More details can be found here.





