Website Logo
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667

News

Row over One Britain song deepens as Whitehall blasts Twitter trolls

File Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

THE ROW over a “patriotic One Britain” song has deepened with a Whitehall source calling Twitter trolls “despicable” for criticising retired police officer Kash Singh for “trying to do good”, a media report said.

Singh is behind the One Britain, One Nation (OBON) campaign supported by the Department of Education, which tweeted to encourage schools to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on Friday (25) to mark five years of Brexit.

The proposed celebration includes singing a song called the “OBON Day Anthem 2021” though the department said it supported the “broad aims” of the day and not endorsed any specific materials produced by the campaign.

The One Britain song was written by primary school children, as young as seven, and was composed by their music teacher at St John’s CofE Primary school in Bradford.

It was later adopted by the OBON campaign. A lyrical video of the song went viral online recently and drew from social media users with some comparing it with extremist organisations’ anthems like Hitler Youth and the song sung by east German communist pioneers.

Blasting the internet trolls, Singh said criticism of the song is “diabolical” and the children who wrote the song would be “so upset”.

“I am absolutely shocked by the response. Where have we gone so far wrong in this country?’ MailOnline quoted him as saying.

One Whitehall source said, “It is despicable that a police officer from an ethnic minority background trying to do good has been lambasted in this way by a Twitter hate mob.”

Meanwhile, the education spokesperson of the Liberal Democrats, Daisy Cooper, accused prime minister Boris Johnson of supporting the “barmy brainwashing event” and claimed that children need real investment with a “fully-funded catch-up plan – not weird made-up rituals”.

“Parents didn’t ask for it. Wales wasn’t consulted, and Scottish school children will be on holiday. There’s nothing One Britain about it,” Cooper said.

OBON has previously been known to promote campaigns to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, and the birth of Prince George in 2013.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Imran Khan causes outrage over rape comments
News
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
News
‘Predatory’ man jailed for raping woman he met on Shaadi.com
News
Why ‘coconut’ slurs can break race hate laws
News
Over two million people in England may have had long Covid, study shows
PAKISTAN
Global agency should decide vaccine acceptability: Pakistan
UK
‘Bold action needed so pupils can catch up on lost learning’
UK
Majority of UK people ‘unclear about Covid testing norms for travel’
PAKISTAN
Pakistan police round up suspects over blast at Hafiz Saeed’s house
UK
Asian joggers fear for safety as they face abuse on streets
News
Home Office extends ‘graduate route’ visa deadline
PAKISTAN
UAE accused of ‘detaining, deporting Pakistani Shi’ite Muslims’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Row over One Britain song deepens as Whitehall blasts Twitter…
Taapsee Pannu to star in a multilingual pan-India sci-fi film
Action star Vidyut Jammwal to set foot in Hollywood; signs…
Kiara Advani signs a film each with Ram Charan and…
Jaya Bachchan set to make digital debut with streaming series…
Prithviraj Sukumaran: Cold Case taught us how to make cinema…