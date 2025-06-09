Rooh: Within Her — A Dance Tribute

In a world that often measures heroism through dramatic acts and monumental moments, Rooh: Within Her presents a strikingly different narrative — one that celebrates quiet resilience, enduring strength, and the understated courage found in the everyday lives of women. Set to take place on Friday, 20 June at the Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham, this solo dance performance by acclaimed Kathak artist and choreographer Urja Desai Thakore promises an evocative and thought-provoking exploration of womanhood across time. Rooted in the classical Indian dance tradition yet deeply contemporary in its vision, the show captures the spirit of women who have shaped history in ways both visible and invisible.

The performance is an immersive journey through stories that span over two millennia, drawing inspiration from mythology, oral traditions, personal histories, and lived experiences. Rather than focusing on famous names or well-known figures, Thakore deliberately turns her attention to unsung heroines — women whose courage lies in persistence, nurturing, survival, and the ability to carry on in the face of adversity. From ancient civilisations to modern-day realities, Rooh: Within Her presents a dance tapestry woven with emotion, grace, and narrative depth.

Urja Desai Thakore, a highly respected figure in the British South Asian arts scene, is known for her ability to reinterpret the classical dance form of Kathak in innovative ways that speak to contemporary themes. As the artistic director of Pagrav Dance Company, she has consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional performance to reflect new dialogues around identity, gender, and society. In Rooh, her mastery of rhythmic footwork, expressive abhinaya (facial expression), and storytelling reaches new heights, offering an experience that is both poetic and powerful.

The Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), located in the heart of Birmingham’s Cannon Hill Park, provides the perfect setting for this introspective and emotive performance. Known for championing diverse artistic voices and community-driven programming, MAC continues to be a hub where meaningful cultural conversations unfold through theatre, dance, music, and visual arts. The setting adds an additional layer of resonance to the themes of the production, making it not just a performance but a shared moment of reflection for the audience.

Beyond the stage, Rooh: Within Her invites important questions about how society values women’s contributions and the kinds of stories that are told — and retold — through art. It challenges viewers to recognise and honour the subtle, often unnoticed acts of bravery that define generations of women, especially within diasporic and multicultural contexts.

Whether you are a long-time follower of Kathak, a supporter of contemporary dance, or someone seeking an emotionally rich and culturally significant evening, Rooh: Within Her offers a unique and memorable experience. It is a tribute to the soul of womanhood — layered, resilient, and ever-present.

Make sure to book your tickets early at www.macbirmingham.co.uk to witness this beautiful exploration of identity, heritage, and strength through the expressive power of dance.