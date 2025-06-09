Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rooh: Within Her — A Dance Tribute

A soulful solo Kathak performance by Urja Desai Thakore celebrating the silent strength and everyday heroism of women across two millennia.

Rooh dance tribute

Rooh: Within Her – A Dance Tribute Honouring the Soul of Womanhood

Getty images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokJun 09, 2025
Nayana Ashok

See Full Bio

In a world that often measures heroism through dramatic acts and monumental moments, Rooh: Within Her presents a strikingly different narrative — one that celebrates quiet resilience, enduring strength, and the understated courage found in the everyday lives of women. Set to take place on Friday, 20 June at the Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham, this solo dance performance by acclaimed Kathak artist and choreographer Urja Desai Thakore promises an evocative and thought-provoking exploration of womanhood across time. Rooted in the classical Indian dance tradition yet deeply contemporary in its vision, the show captures the spirit of women who have shaped history in ways both visible and invisible.

The performance is an immersive journey through stories that span over two millennia, drawing inspiration from mythology, oral traditions, personal histories, and lived experiences. Rather than focusing on famous names or well-known figures, Thakore deliberately turns her attention to unsung heroines — women whose courage lies in persistence, nurturing, survival, and the ability to carry on in the face of adversity. From ancient civilisations to modern-day realities, Rooh: Within Her presents a dance tapestry woven with emotion, grace, and narrative depth.

Urja Desai Thakore, a highly respected figure in the British South Asian arts scene, is known for her ability to reinterpret the classical dance form of Kathak in innovative ways that speak to contemporary themes. As the artistic director of Pagrav Dance Company, she has consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional performance to reflect new dialogues around identity, gender, and society. In Rooh, her mastery of rhythmic footwork, expressive abhinaya (facial expression), and storytelling reaches new heights, offering an experience that is both poetic and powerful.

The Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), located in the heart of Birmingham’s Cannon Hill Park, provides the perfect setting for this introspective and emotive performance. Known for championing diverse artistic voices and community-driven programming, MAC continues to be a hub where meaningful cultural conversations unfold through theatre, dance, music, and visual arts. The setting adds an additional layer of resonance to the themes of the production, making it not just a performance but a shared moment of reflection for the audience.

Beyond the stage, Rooh: Within Her invites important questions about how society values women’s contributions and the kinds of stories that are told — and retold — through art. It challenges viewers to recognise and honour the subtle, often unnoticed acts of bravery that define generations of women, especially within diasporic and multicultural contexts.

Whether you are a long-time follower of Kathak, a supporter of contemporary dance, or someone seeking an emotionally rich and culturally significant evening, Rooh: Within Her offers a unique and memorable experience. It is a tribute to the soul of womanhood — layered, resilient, and ever-present.

Make sure to book your tickets early at www.macbirmingham.co.uk to witness this beautiful exploration of identity, heritage, and strength through the expressive power of dance.

artistic directorbirminghambritish south asianclassical indian danceheritageidentitykathak artisturja desai thakorevisual artswomanhoodstrengthbollywood events in ukindian events in ukdance

Related News

Lewis Hamilton F1
Entertainment

Lewis Hamilton rewrote the rules of racing on screen, says F1 director: ‘We built the film around his mind’

Strong chance of Northern Lights in Hertfordshire after aurora alert
Travel

Strong chance of Northern Lights in Hertfordshire after aurora alert

Anirudh Ravichander Kavya Maran wedding
Entertainment

Is a high-profile wedding brewing between Anirudh Ravichander and SRH team owner Kavya Maran?

Rare giant male great white shark
Travel

Rare giant male great white shark tracked off North Carolina coast

More For You

Fanna Fi Allah's

Don't Miss Fanna-Fi-Allah's Enchanting Qawwali Performance

Fanna-Fi-Allah's

Fanna-Fi-Allah Sufi Qawwali in London!

London is set to host an unforgettable night of spiritual depth and musical brilliance as the renowned Sufi qawwali ensemble Fanna-Fi-Allah brings their celebrated performance to Union Chapel on Friday, 27 June. Located at 19b Compton Terrace, the historic and acoustically rich venue in Islington will come alive with the passionate, poetic and soul-stirring sounds of qawwali — a centuries-old devotional music tradition rooted in the mystical practices of Sufism. This much-anticipated concert promises to be a transcendent cultural experience, fusing ancient rhythm, powerful vocals and heartfelt devotion in a way that deeply resonates with audiences from all walks of life.

Fanna-Fi-Allah, an ensemble revered across continents for their authentic interpretations of classical qawwali, continues to preserve and elevate this spiritual art form with integrity and passion. With decades of dedication and training under legendary qawwals in Pakistan and India, the group has become one of the most respected global ambassadors of Sufi music. Their performances are marked by an electrifying blend of tabla, harmonium, handclaps and rich vocal harmonies that build to ecstatic crescendos — transporting listeners into a meditative and emotional state known in the Sufi tradition as haal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nabeel Khan and Junaid Ali

Jugalbandi: A Musical Dialogue at Rich Mix

Indian Classical Music at Rich Mix

East London is set to come alive with the sounds of tradition, rhythm and spiritual resonance as internationally acclaimed sarangi player Nabeel Khan and renowned tabla artist Junaid Ali take centre stage at Rich Mix on Sunday, 22 June 2025. The event, which will be held at the vibrant cultural venue located at 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA, invites audiences to experience the enchantment and intricacy of Indian classical music in an unforgettable live performance.

Curated for music lovers, cultural enthusiasts and those seeking a deep connection with the Indian subcontinent’s artistic legacy, the evening promises a unique dialogue between melody and rhythm. Nabeel Khan and Junaid Ali will perform in jugalbandi (duet), weaving together their instruments—the sarangi and tabla—into an expressive conversation that transcends language and borders.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jasbinder

Join Jasbinder at Barnes Children’s Literature Festival

Exciting Debut at Barnes Fest!

Readers and families in London are in for a culturally rich, story-filled experience as Jasbinder Bilan, one of the UK’s most acclaimed children’s authors, headlines an exciting event at the Barnes Children’s Literature Festival. Taking place on Saturday, 21 June at the Barnes Green Centre on Church Road, London SW13 9HE, the event will offer young audiences the exclusive opportunity to meet the Costa Children’s Book Award winner and hear about her latest novel, Naeli and the Secret Song. Known for blending adventure, history, and folklore into captivating tales for young readers, Bilan’s newest book promises to enchant and empower children with themes of identity, bravery, and the magic of self-discovery.

Organised as part of the UK’s largest dedicated children’s literature festival, the interactive session will be tailored for children and families, giving them the chance to connect directly with the author. Jasbinder will introduce Naeli and the Secret Song, a beautifully written historical adventure set against a richly imagined landscape, infused with cultural heritage, ancient songs, and mysterious secrets. Young readers will not only get to hear excerpts from the book but also take part in a vibrant Q&A and creative activities designed to ignite their imaginations and deepen their love of storytelling.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vibrant Hounslow Desi Mela

Experience the Vibrant Hounslow Desi Mela 2025

Hounslow Desi Mela 2025: South Asian Creativity Fest

Hounslow is all set to come alive with colour, culture and celebration as the Hounslow Desi Mela 2025 returns for another spectacular year. Taking place on Saturday, 21 June at Cranford Community College, High Street, Hounslow TW5 9PD, this much-loved community festival offers a full day of cultural richness, showcasing the vibrancy of South Asian heritage through music, dance, food, fashion, and fun for all ages. A beloved fixture in London’s multicultural calendar, the mela is expected to draw thousands of visitors and promises an unforgettable day of unity, diversity and joy.

The Hounslow Desi Mela is more than just a summer event—it is a heartfelt tribute to the shared traditions of the Indian subcontinent, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds in a celebration of identity and belonging. This year’s programme is bigger and more dynamic than ever, with live stage performances by celebrated musicians, high-energy dance acts, and interactive cultural showcases that reflect the evolving yet timeless nature of desi culture. From classical Kathak and Bharatanatyam to energetic bhangra and Bollywood fusion, the performances will appeal to audiences of all generations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mesmerising Odissi Sandhya at The Bhavan, London

Experience the Vibrant Spirit of odissi in Birmingham

Odissi Dance in Birmingham

Lovers of classical Indian dance and culture will be drawn to a mesmerising evening of performance as Odissi Sandhya takes the spotlight at The Bhavan, London, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Located at 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE, The Bhavan is one of the UK's premier institutions for Indian arts, and the perfect venue to host this celebration of heritage and artistry. The event will be led by the talented dancers of Nritya Alaap, who are renowned for their commitment to preserving and promoting Odissi — one of the eight recognised classical dance forms of India.

Odissi, which originated in the temples of Odisha in eastern India, is celebrated for its lyrical grace, expressive gestures (mudras), and devotional themes rooted in mythology and poetry. Through elegant body movements, dramatic storytelling, and rhythmic footwork, the dancers convey narratives from ancient scriptures and folklore, making the performance both spiritual and artistic.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc