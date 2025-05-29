Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UN agency warning as estimated 427 Rohingya die in boat tragedy

The minority community’s plight might have been worsened by aid funding cuts

UN agency warning as estimated 427 Rohingya die in boat tragedy

Aid funding cuts have forced refugees to undertake dangerous boat journeys, the UN agency says

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 29, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

DIRE humanitarian conditions in Myanmar and Bangladesh are driving more Rohingya to risk dangerous boat journeys to safety, such as one this month that ended in a sinking and estimates of 427 deaths, the UN refugee agency said last Friday (23).

The minority community’s plight might have been worsened by aid funding cuts, the agency added.

The humanitarian sector has been hit by funding reductions from major donors, led by the US under president Donald Trump, and other Western countries as they prioritise defence spending prompted by growing fears over Russia and China.

Two boats carrying some 514 Rohingya sank on May 9 and 10, carrying refugees who were thought to have left from refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, and Rakhine State in Myanmar. Only 87 survivors were found, UNHCR said.

The possible deaths of 427 people would make it the deadliest tragedy at sea involving Rohingya refugees so far this year, according to the agency.

That people chose to board boats during the annual monsoon season, which brings dangers such as strong winds and rough seas, reflected their desperation, the agency added.

“The dire humanitarian situation, exacerbated by funding cuts, is having a devastating impact on the lives of Rohingya, with more and more resorting to dangerous journeys to seek safety, protection and a dignified life for themselves and their families,” said Hai Kyung Jun, director of UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific.

“The latest tragedy is a chilling reminder that access to meaningful protection, especially in countries of first asylum, as well as responsibility sharing and collective efforts along sea routes, are essential to saving lives,” Kyung Jun added.

The agency urged more financial support for Rohingya refugees in host countries including Bangladesh, and those displaced inside Myanmar. Its request for $383.1 million (£282.8m) for support in 2025 is currently only 30 per cent funded, it said.

boat tragedyrohingya refugeesrohingya

Related News

court
Asia

Human traffickers sentenced in deaths of 4 Indian nationals in US

UK-India FTA: Scottish whisky and salmon set for major boost
Business

UK-India FTA: Scottish whisky and salmon set for major boost

Ms Marvel
TV

Is this the end of ‘Ms Marvel’ after what Red Dagger just revealed?

Blatten alpine village
World

Blatten alpine village buried as glacier collapse triggers mass destruction in Swiss Alps

More For You

Covid Variant ‘NB.1.8.1’ Spreads in US After Rising Cases in Asia

This omicron subvariant has been detected in several US states

iStock

New Covid variant 'NB.1.8.1' spreading across US following surge in Asia

A new Covid variant originating in Asia is now spreading across the United States, raising questions about its impact and how widely it has spread. Known as NB.1.8.1, this omicron subvariant has been detected in several US states following a recent surge in cases in China. Despite its presence, another strain, LP.8.1, which descends from JN.1, remains the dominant variant in the country at present.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring NB.1.8.1 and maintains regular communication with international health authorities. An agency spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that while the CDC is aware of cases linked to NB.1.8.1 in China, there have been too few sequences identified in the US for it to appear on official federal variant tracking dashboards. However, the variant’s spread has caused significant increases in hospital admissions and emergency room visits in parts of Asia, prompting public health officials to watch its progression carefully.

Keep ReadingShow less
Death toll rises to 10 as deadly storms ravage Pakistan

Pakistani policemen look on as workers remove a fallen railway tower after a storm in Multan on May 28, 2025. (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Death toll rises to 10 as deadly storms ravage Pakistan

AT LEAST ten people have been killed and 43 others injured as violent storms unleashed flash floods and destructive winds across Pakistan's central and northern regions, officials confirmed on Wednesday (28).

The latest fatalities occurred in Pakistani Kashmir, where four women and one man lost their lives, while three people died in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two additional deaths were reported in Punjab province, according to the state disaster management authority.

Keep ReadingShow less
India Approves Stealth Jet Project to Strengthen Defense Amid Pakistan Tensions

The twin-engine 5th generation fighter is India's most advanced stealth fighter jet

Reuters

India approves stealth fighter jet project amid rising tensions with Pakistan

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the framework for constructing the country’s most advanced stealth fighter jet, the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday. The decision comes amid a renewed arms race with Pakistan, weeks after a brief military conflict between the neighbouring nations.

China has already developed, showcased, and tested its sixth-generation aircraft — known as the J-36 — built by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, and is reportedly aiding Pakistan in enhancing its air capabilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
(WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Singh was charged with The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case

gettyimages

Indian court drops minor's sexual harassment case against wrestling federation ex-chief

A Delhi court has dismissed sexual harassment allegations made by a minor female wrestler against BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The complainants had alleged they were molested at training camps and tournaments.

Keep ReadingShow less
India's Kerala issues alert after hazardous ship cargo spill in Arabian Sea

The vessel – MSC ELSA 3 – that travelled from Vizhinjam port to Kochi began to have a 26-degree tilt unexpectedly

Hindustan Times

India's Kerala issues alert after hazardous ship cargo spill in Arabian Sea

Authorities in India’s Kerala state have issued an alert after a ship carrying hazardous oil and gas cargo capsized and sank off the coast in the Arabian Sea, raising concerns of a potential ecological disaster.

The alert was issued following a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc