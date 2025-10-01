Seven men jailed for more than 170 years for Rochdale child sexual exploitation

A JUDGE has described how vulnerable young girls were let down by local authorities in northern England as he jailed seven members of a child sexual exploitation gang for between 12 to 35 years on Wednesday (1).

The men, all of south Asian descent, exploited at least two vulnerable white teenage girls in Rochdale, near Manchester, using them as "sex slaves".

They were repeatedly raped over a five-year period starting in 2001, a court heard.

Jurors heard they were forced to have sex "with multiple men on the same day, in filthy flats and on rancid mattresses".

"They were passed around for sex - abused, humiliated, degraded and then discarded," judge Jonathan Seely said on passing sentence.

The longest sentence of 35 years went to market stallholder Mohammed Zahid, 65.

The father-of-three gave free underwear from his lingerie stall to both teenagers, alongside money, alcohol and food, expecting in return regular sex with him and his friends.

The Manchester resident was found guilty of 20 offences including rape, indecency with a child, and attempting to procure unlawful sexual intercourse from a girl.

Fellow Rochdale market traders Mushtaq Ahmed, 67, and Kasir Bashir, 50, both of Oldham, received jail terms of 27 years and 29 years, respectively.

Both were convicted of offences including rape and indecency with a child.

Bashir, who absconded before the trial began and is believed to have fled abroad, was sentenced in absentia.

Taxi drivers Mohammed Shahzad, 44, Naheem Akram, 49, and Nisar Hussain, 41, all of Rochdale, were convicted of multiple counts of rape and received sentences ranging from 19 to 26 years.

A final offender, 39-year-old Roheez Khan, of Rochdale, was jailed for 12 years for a single count of rape.

The men sentenced on Wednesday were prosecuted as part of Operation Lytton, a police investigation launched in 2015 into historical child sexual exploitation in Rochdale.

Police probes into historic child sexual exploitation in Rochdale have so far led to the conviction of 32 offenders, including the seven sentenced on Wednesday, according to the police.

The perpetrators have collectively been jailed for more than 450 years.

Handing down the jail terms, Seely said the two victims "were highly vulnerable, both had deeply troubled backgrounds and were known to the authorities".

"They were highly susceptible to the advances of these men and others, and both were sexually abused by numerous other men," he noted.

"Both were seriously let down by those whose job it was to protect them."

A jury hearing their four-month trial in Manchester found all seven guilty in June of rape and dozens of other offences, after both victims gave evidence in court.

Social services and police have apologised for their past failings surrounding the victims.

Liz Fell, specialist prosecutor in the case, thanked both victims for their "strength and dignity throughout what has been a lengthy and challenging legal process".

"Their determination to see justice done has been fundamental to securing these convictions," she said, noting the defendants had failed to show the "slightest remorse".

Sharon Hubber, director of children’s services at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “Rochdale Borough Council is in a very different place to where it once was more than a decade ago, and our work to improve our safeguarding practice and our response to child sexual exploitation has been recognised in every Ofsted inspection since 2014.

“We will not be complacent however, and we remain committed to doing all that we can with our partners to protect and support victims and survivors.

“We also continue to provide a safe and supportive environment to anyone affected by non-recent abuse or exploitation to ensure people get the right support that they need.”