Website Logo
  • Friday, May 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770

INDIA

Robert Vadra gets more time to respond to Income Tax notice

FILE PHOTO: Priyanka Gandhi (R), daughter of India’s Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi, and her husband Robert Vadra arrive at a polling station to cast their votes in New Delhi on April 10, 2014. (RAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

THE Delhi High Court on Friday (28) granted three more weeks to businessman and son-in-law of Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra to respond to the notices issued to him by the Income Tax (I-T) department under the black money law.

The court said the department can continue with the assessment proceedings, but no final order shall be passed by it.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh issued notice to the I-T department and asked it to file within four weeks its response to Vadra’s petition challenging notices issued to him on December 4, 2018 and December 18, 2019 under Section 10 (1) of the Black Money Act, 2015.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 10.

Vadra sought to declare the notices issued to him 2018 and 2019 notices, and show cause notices issued to him in May this year as “illegal and unconstitutional”.

He alleged in his plea that the conduct of the authorities in issuing five communications to him is reflective of their mala fide attempt to pursue a political vendetta against him, his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is the general secretary of Congress Party and his in-laws.

The Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Range-VII, has issued a notice to Vadra on December 8, 2018, under the Black Money Act alleging that he acquired beneficial interest or ownership in 2010 in the property at 12 Ellerton House, Bryanston Square in London, though its legal ownership was transferred in the name of Skylite Investment FZE, a company incorporated in the UAE.

It alleged that the elaborate renovation works in the London property were being undertaken by arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari’s nephew Sumit Chadha under Vadra’s constant monitoring, hence the property was beneficially owned by the petitioner and was for his use and benefit.

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Vadra, contended that the basis of the notices are documents of Bhandari, statement given by Manoj Arora, who is said to be Vadra’s close aide, and foreign enquiries and 18 e-mails.

He claimed that the department has not even supplied all documents to them and added that Vadra was not being given sufficient time to respond to the notices.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the I-T Department, said it is not something which has happened suddenly and the first notice was issued to Vadra three years ago and the deadline to respond is May 31.

Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh said they have no objection if court grants further time to Vadra to file replies to the notices. Singh submitted that under the law, a person is supposed to declare all assets he is holding since 2010, bank accounts and the assets abroad, failing which he is subjected to scrutiny.

Vadra said that under the provisions of the Black Money Act, in order to allege that a person is beneficial owner of a property, it is a mandatory and essential statutory pre-condition to establish that such an individual has provided consideration for the assets for the immediate or future benefit of himself or any other person.

Meanwhile, the high court listed a batch of petitions by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others for June 3. The challenged the revenue department’s decision to transfer their I-T assessments from one section to another on the ground that their cases will be treated along with Sanjay Bhandari’s group.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India’s Supreme Court directs states to provide relief as pandemic triggering orphan crisis
News
Indian capital announces tentative easing of lockdown as cases fall
INDIA
Tata acquires majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket
INDIA
India-US vaccine partnership can make real difference, says Jaishankar 
News
Prosperity in South Asia hinges on India-Pakistan relations: Top UN official
INDIA
Choksi’s repatriation to India seems tough as court blocks removal from Dominica
News
India says Twitter undermining law over opposition to new IT rules
News
Asian mum and son’s movie wins multiple international awards
News
India scraps local trials for ‘well-established’ foreign Covid-19 vaccines
INDIA
Sikh among eight killed in rail yard shooting in California
INDIA
Cyclone Yaas kills nine in India, thousands homeless
News
Tens of thousands homeless in eastern India after cyclone batters coast
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings