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Robert Pattinson returns in first 'The Batman: Part II' footage as sequel faces fresh delay

The film will arrive almost six years after The Batman premiered

Robert Pattinson returns in first 'The Batman: Part II' footage as sequel faces fresh delay

Matt Reeves has released the first official footage from The Batman: Part II

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 15, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Matt Reeves has released the first official footage from The Batman: Part II.
  • Warner Bros has pushed the sequel's release to 18 February 2028.
  • The film will arrive almost six years after The Batman premiered.

Robert Pattinson has officially returned as the Dark Knight in the first footage from The Batman: Part II, giving fans their first glimpse of the long-awaited sequel. However, the preview came with disappointing news, as Warner Bros confirmed another delay to the film's release.

The sequel, which entered production in June, is now scheduled to reach cinemas on 18 February 2028, extending the wait by more than four months from its previously announced release date.

First footage gives fans a glimpse of Gotham

Director Matt Reeves shared the first official footage from the sequel, offering a brief look at Pattinson back in the Batsuit.

The teaser shows Batman standing in a snow-covered Gotham City, reinforcing earlier reports that the sequel will unfold during winter. While only a few seconds long, it marks the first official footage released since filming began.

Another release delay for the sequel

The Batman: Part II was originally set for release on 3 October 2025 before being postponed to 1 October 2027. Warner Bros has now moved the film to 18 February 2028.

Although the studio has not explained the latest change, the delay is widely believed to give the production additional time for post-production work.

If no further changes are made, the sequel will arrive nearly six years after The Batman debuted in 2022.

What fans can expect from The Batman: Part II

The sequel is set after the events of HBO's The Penguin, with Colin Farrell returning as Oswald Cobblepot, although his role is expected to be limited.

Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry and Charles Dance have joined the cast. Reeves has also confirmed that the film will introduce a villain who has not previously appeared in a live-action Batman film.

While some fans have linked the delay to DC Studios' wider plans under James Gunn, no official connection has been made. The separate DC project, The Brave and the Bold, has yet to receive a release date.

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