‘Riz Ahmed tires of being boxed into one identity’

NOW that he is 43, Riz Ahmed would like to be seen as an actor, rather than a Muslim actor. The dilemma is that many of the roles he has played are to do with his being Muslim.
He occupied the Lunch with the FT slot last week, when he was interviewed about his new film, Hamlet – Shakespeare’s tragedy is reimagined in a British Asian family in London – by Danny Leigh, film critic of The Financial Times.
Riz won a scholarship to Merchant Taylors’ Boys’ School in Northwood, before graduating from Christ Church, Oxford, with a degree in PPE (philosophy, politics and economics).
At school, Riz “constantly felt like an outsider and, without knowing Shakespeare, he seemed the dead centre of a particular kind of Britishness I also felt outside of.”
The journalist noted that the British context for Riz’s rendering of Hamlet Hamlet “is also hard to ignore. Ahmed’s own experience of racism included his time at Merchant Taylors’. He has spoken of encountering neo-Nazi prefects as a schoolboy. I wonder if he felt déjà vu at the recent allegations about Nigel Farage, said to have racially abused younger pupils at another London private school, Dulwich College. (Farage has denied that he ‘engaged in direct, unpleasant personal abuse’.)”
Riz was not pleased to be asked the question about the Reform leader, because it was a distraction from the film he was promoting. “Come on, Danny,” Riz remonstrated. “This isn’t a Nigel Farage story. It’s disappointing if a conversation with me is reduced to one about identity.”
Danny observed: “He has just spent so much time, he says, giving journalists access to his creative process, and in the end, all they write about is Riz Ahmed, Muslim. Would I ask another actor the same kind of question? I tell him yes, and that current Best Actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody got shirty with me when I raised Donald Trump. It gets a laugh. The moment is still awkward, and made more so by the fact neither of us can stop hovering over the beef.”
The lunch took place at Ombra, an Italian restaurant in Bethnal Green, East London, where the bill came to a relatively modest £60.75 for “Bread and water x2 £5; Beef carpaccio £15; Casarecce £16; Ravioli £18”.
Finally, Riz did answer the question on Farage: “My take on it is lack of surprise that people allege this happened. But, also, sadness that it doesn’t seem to matter. It hasn’t dented his popularity, has it?”
Danny observed: “Ahmed has certainly spent much of his career answering questions about identity and politics. As a young actor, his roles were bound up with his ethnicity and religion, in British movies such as the satire Four Lions, about inept jihadis. In the press, he spoke powerfully about the realities of being Muslim in the UK after 9/11, and of being of south Asian descent at any time.”
Riz and his wife, American novelist Fatima Farheen, had a baby in 2023 – he had to rush the lunch because he was on nursery duty.
He is deliberately vague about how he divides his time between the US and London: “I actually find that very helpful to leave muddy.”
Professionally, Riz “roughly divides his career into before and after America”. Despite the dangers of Donald Trump, British Asian actors still dream of making it big in Hollywood. Riz explained: “I think the hidden mantra of British life is still ‘know your place’. Whereas over there, it’s ‘the sky’s the limit’.”