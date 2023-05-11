Website Logo
  Thursday, May 11, 2023
Rishi Sunak: UK is monitoring situation in Pakistan carefully

The British prime minister said the arrest of Imran Khan is an internal matter for Pakistan

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo by Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (10) said the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was an internal matter of the country but the UK was monitoring the situation “carefully”.

Asked about the ongoing “civil unrest” in the country by Pakistan-born Conservative MP Rehman Chishti during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, Sunak described the UK-Pakistan bilateral relations as “long-standing and close”.

“The arrest of the former prime minister is an internal matter for Pakistan. We support peaceful democratic processes and adherence to the rule of law and we are monitoring the situation carefully,” Sunak said.

Chishti, a dual British and Pakistani citizen, raised concerns over the circumstances of the detention of Khan and his right to a fair trial.

“The United Kingdom has in the past sent observers to hearings around the world to ensure natural justice is done. Has the Prime Minister considered that?” he asked Sunak.

The parliamentary intervention in the UK came a day after Khan was arrested by paramilitary officers, triggering countrywide protests.

A large group of protesters also gathered outside the central London home of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif and chanted slogans in favour of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following news of the arrest on Tuesday (9).

(PTI)

