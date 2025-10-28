Skip to content
Rishi Sunak reveals he shops Korean skincare for his daughters in rare glimpse into family life

Rishi Sunak's confession in his Times interview has sparked buzz as Korean beauty trends grip UK shoppers.

Rishi Sunak with family

Rishi Sunak with family

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 28, 2025
Highlights:

  • Sunak admits he shops for Korean skincare and makeup for his daughters
  • Says his girls love beauty trends and he’s happy to help
  • Akshata Murty attended dance rehearsals in Delhi with daughter Anoushka
  • Event marks UK–India cultural exchange led by Arunima Kumar Dance Company

When The Times asked Rishi Sunak what he’s been up to since leaving No. 10, few expected a skincare confession. The former prime minister said he’s now the one picking up Korean makeup and skincare products for his daughters, laughing that it’s part of his “new dad duties.” And while Sunak stays in Yorkshire juggling advisory work and parenting, Akshata Murty and their younger daughter Anoushka are in India this week, not for politics but for dance.

Rishi Sunak with family Getty Images


Why Rishi Sunak’s Korean skincare moment caught attention

Sunak revealed in the interview that his girls are “very into” Korean skincare routines, and he often finds himself on shopping runs for serums and face masks. It’s a far cry from Downing Street briefings, but he sounded amused, not embarrassed.

Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murty, and their daughters Krishna Sunak and Anoushka Sunak Getty Images


Akshata Murty in Delhi for UK–India cultural exchange

While her husband chatted about moisturisers, Akshata Murty was photographed in New Delhi attending rehearsals for Samarpanam: A Dance Offering, a UK–India cultural exchange led by the Arunima Kumar Dance Company in partnership with the British Council.

The programme brings together 15 to 20 young British students aged 11 to 16, all trained in Kuchipudi, to perform in India. Among them is Anoushka Sunak, the couple’s daughter, who’s been learning under Kumar for years.

“It’s so nice to be in Delhi during the festive season,” Akshata said during rehearsals. “These girls have been learning not just dance but Indian heritage and mythology. It’s meaningful to perform here at the British Council, a bridge between both worlds.”

Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty and their daughters Anoushka Sunak and Krishna Sunak carry a tray of candles outside 10 Downing Street, in central London Getty Images


A family that blends both sides of their story

For Akshata, who grew up in Bengaluru before moving to Stanford and then London, the week felt personal. Her daughter performing a classical Indian dance on Indian soil for the first time.

For Rishi, watching from afar, there’s perhaps a quiet pride too. The same daughters who make him hunt for Korean face masks are now carrying a piece of India back to Britain through dance.

