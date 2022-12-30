Website Logo
  • Friday, December 30, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Rishi Sunak considers Covid travel curbs for China

A number of countries, including India, have introduced mandatory RT-PCR testing for arrivals for certain countries in the region.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) plenary session in Riga on December 19, 2022 in Riga, Latvia. (Photo by Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is said to be considering imposing some travel restrictions on China amid soaring Covid-19 infections in the country and a clampdown by other countries such as India and the US, according to UK media reports on Friday (30).

Officially ministers have said that adopting tighter rules for people arriving from China is “under review” after a surge in cases following Beijing’s decision to end its zero-Covid policy.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the Department for Transport (DfT) would take medical advice and talk to the Department of Health before making a decision.

“The government is looking at that, it’s under review, we noticed obviously what the US has done and India and I think Italy has looked at it,” said Wallace.

“We keep under review all the time, obviously, health threats to the UK, wherever they may be.”

According to The Daily Telegraph, a variety of options are being worked up on what the restrictions would look like and the final sign-off for any such move is expected to be taken by Sunak in the coming days.

UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay met Sir Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, and Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), this week to discuss the situation.

They decided not to announce any new restrictions, a position also taken by the European Union (EU), with more than a million people in Britain already infected and no signs yet of a new variant that could get around UK vaccine protections.

A number of countries, including India, have introduced mandatory RT-PCR testing for arrivals for certain countries in the region in response to China’s coronavirus surge.

UK Health Minister Will Quince told the BBC he knew that many people would be concerned “about the news coming out of China” and the government was taking the situation “incredibly seriously”.

However, there was “no evidence at this point of a new variant from China”, which he said would be the “key threat”.

Lord James Bethell, who was health minister during the pandemic, said there was a good reason to look at testing people when they land, a policy Italy has adopted.

“What the Italians are doing is post-flight surveillance of arrivals in Italy, in order to understand whether there are any emerging variants and to understand the impact of the virus on the Italian health system,” he told the BBC.

“That is a sensible thing to do and something the British government should be seriously looking at,” he said.

China is reporting about 5,000 cases a day, but analysts say such numbers are vastly undercounted – and the daily caseload may be closer to one million.

Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said he did not think the current situation in China was likely to generate many more Covid cases in the UK or generally across the globe.

While China was in a “dark” and “difficult” place, the current evidence suggested the particular variant causing most infections in the country was “very common elsewhere in the world,” he said.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sadiq Khan calls for renationalisation of building safety watchdog to avoid another Grenfell Tower-like fire…
News
India vs Pakistan Test: MCC and Victoria government inquire about hosting marquee match at MCG
News
Walking 100 steps after meals is good for digestion, as per Ayurveda
News
Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in Azeem Rafiq’s garden in racially-motivated attack
News
Dubai court authorises British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah’s extradition to Denmark
News
‘Glorious century rests at God’s feet’ says PM Modi on mother Hiraben’s death
News
Indian leaders condole death of Modi’s mother, recall her simplicity, high values
News
Review finds taxpayers’ money handed to ‘Islamist groups’ while implementing Prevent
News
Victorian poet laureate Lord Tennyson branded as ‘problematic’ due to his support for…
News
Rishi Sunak ‘concerned’ after reports reveal MPs and peers engage in ‘sex and…
News
New rules allowing students to switch to UK work visa before graduation will…
News
Nutritionist lists top tips to travel healthy during this festive season
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW