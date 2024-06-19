Sunak welcomes Boris Johnson’s support in poll campaign

When asked about Johnson’s involvement, Sunak said it was “coordinated by the campaign” at the Conservative Party headquarters.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit ‘Fourpure Brewery’ in Bermondsey on October 27, 2021 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Rishi Sunak, currently facing a challenging task in the campaign for the July 4 general election, has welcomed the support of former prime minister Boris Johnson. Johnson has backed several candidates from the Conservative Party through letters and videos.

When asked about Johnson’s involvement, Sunak said it was “coordinated by the campaign” at the Conservative Party headquarters.

“It’s great that Boris is supporting the Conservative Party, I very much welcome that,” Sunak said.

He said that Johnson’s endorsements, including videos and letters, were part of a coordinated effort and that Johnson’s regular column highlights the potential impacts of a Labour government, urging voters to support the Conservatives.

For the first time, the Conservative Party has fallen behind the anti-immigration Reform UK party in a YouGov poll.

The new poll, conducted last week, shows Reform with 19 per cent support ahead of the elections next month, compared to the Conservatives’ 18 per cent. Both parties are significantly trailing behind the Labour Party.

Right-wing firebrand Nigel Farage said that his party was “now the opposition to Labour” during a debate appearance on ITV Thursday evening.

Johnson, who resigned following the “partygate” scandal, is not running for parliament.

Sunak, who had resigned from his position as chancellor of the exchequer in July 2022, contributed to the series of events that led to Johnson’s resignation as prime minister.

This led to a period of turmoil, with Liz Truss briefly becoming prime minister before Sunak took over.

Despite past tensions between Sunak and Johnson, the former prime minister’s support is seen as significant for the Conservative campaign.

Johnson has been active on social media, urging voters to back Conservative candidates, including Roberto Weeden-Sanz in North Yorkshire, near Sunak’s constituency.

Johnson has also signed thousands of letters to be delivered to voters.

While Sunak answered questions from farmers in north Devon, discussing the Conservative Party manifesto, all parties are intensifying their campaigns with the election approaching.

The deadline for first-time voters to register was midnight on Tuesday. The UK’s Electoral Commission noted that young people and recent movers are less likely to be registered.

“A general election is an important opportunity for people to express their views, and registering is the first step to the ballot box,” said Jackie Killeen from the Electoral Commission.

Indian residents in the UK, as Commonwealth citizens, are eligible to vote. Amit Tiwari, president of the Indian National Students Association (INSA) UK, emphasised the importance of Indian students registering to vote.

(PTI)