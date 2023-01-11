Rihanna congratulates or ignores the team RRR after losing Golden Globes to ‘Naatu Naatu’?

Rihanna was nominated under the same Golden Globes Best Original Song category for her song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

India today woke up to the news of yet another win by SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR (2022) as its popular song “Naatu Naatu” bagged the prestigious Golden Globes Award at a glitzy ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA.

Music composer MM Keeravani received the winning trophy and dedicated it to Rajamouli, and also thanked actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR for their performance at the award ceremony.

Additionally, what also captured netizens’ attention was how Rihanna waved at the team of RRR during the ceremony. In a video shared on social media, the pop star, wearing a black velvet bustier dress and voluminous stole from Schiaparelli Haute Couture, is seen waving at the team as she walks by them. The video has been going viral on the internet.

While some are impressed by her gesture that she stopped by the RRR table to congratulate them, others believe she just swept by, ignoring the eventual winners of the night. Watch the viral video here and decide:

THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. pic.twitter.com/8CM2seXFVd — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, “Naatu Naatu” is composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj.

Other songs that were also nominated for the prestigious award along with “Naatu Naatu” include Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and, of course, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

About the historic win of “Naatu Naatu”, SS Rajamouli said a statement said, “SPEECHLESS. Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since the release.”