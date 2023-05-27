RHS-Eastern Eye Garden of Unity celebrates diversity and inclusivity

The garden received distinguished guests, such as King Charles and Queen Camilla, who continued the tradition of Queen Elizabeth’s patronage of the Royal Horticultural Society

Visitors view the roses on the David Austin display stand at the Chelsea Flower Show on May 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

The RHS-Eastern Eye Garden of Unity, unveiled at the Chelsea Flower Show, captivated visitors with its vibrant and diverse display. Landscape designer Manoj Malde highlighted the garden’s striking colors, including shades of pink, orange, aubergine, and alabaster. The garden received distinguished guests, such as King Charles and Queen Camilla, who continued the tradition of Queen Elizabeth’s patronage of the Royal Horticultural Society. The RHS also introduced the Elizabeth Medal of Honour, paying tribute to the glorious reign of Queen Elizabeth. The event showcased the new strategy of the RHS, emphasizing diversity and inclusivity within the organisation.

Speaking at the opening of the show, Hayley Monckton, Director of Communications at Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said, “This garden epistomises the relationship between RHS and Eastern Eye. It’s beautiful, uplifting, accessible and joyful”. Watch the video below to listen to her full speech.

H.E. Vikram Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India to the UK, said gardening is an integral part of many cultures and quoted Mahatma Gandhi who said ‘to forget how to dig the earth and tend the soil is to forget ourselves”. He said “It’s in gardening that the British soul which is otherwise reticent and careful, gives itself up to excessive emotion.” Watch the video below to listen to his full speech.

Calling the RHS Chelsea Flower Show the Cannes film festival of the flower world, Amit Roy, the Editor-at-Large of Eastern Eye, said RHS has taken steps to increase inclusivity and diversity in the organisation. Watch the video below to listen to his full speech.