Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

FEATURES

RHS-Eastern Eye Garden of Unity celebrates diversity and inclusivity

The garden received distinguished guests, such as King Charles and Queen Camilla, who continued the tradition of Queen Elizabeth’s patronage of the Royal Horticultural Society

Visitors view the roses on the David Austin display stand at the Chelsea Flower Show on May 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

The RHS-Eastern Eye Garden of Unity, unveiled at the Chelsea Flower Show, captivated visitors with its vibrant and diverse display. Landscape designer Manoj Malde highlighted the garden’s striking colors, including shades of pink, orange, aubergine, and alabaster. The garden received distinguished guests, such as King Charles and Queen Camilla, who continued the tradition of Queen Elizabeth’s patronage of the Royal Horticultural Society. The RHS also introduced the Elizabeth Medal of Honour, paying tribute to the glorious reign of Queen Elizabeth. The event showcased the new strategy of the RHS, emphasizing diversity and inclusivity within the organisation.

Speaking at the opening of the show, Hayley Monckton, Director of Communications at Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said, “This garden epistomises the relationship between RHS and Eastern Eye. It’s beautiful, uplifting, accessible and joyful”. Watch the video below to listen to her full speech.

H.E. Vikram Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India to the UK, said gardening is an integral part of many cultures and quoted Mahatma Gandhi who said ‘to forget how to dig the earth and tend the soil is to forget ourselves”. He said “It’s in gardening that the British soul which is otherwise reticent and careful, gives itself up to excessive emotion.” Watch the video below to listen to his full speech.

Calling the RHS Chelsea Flower Show the Cannes film festival of the flower world, Amit Roy, the Editor-at-Large of Eastern Eye, said RHS has taken steps to increase inclusivity and diversity in the organisation. Watch the video below to listen to his full speech.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FEATURES
Rajiv Karia: I decided to play it safe and become a comedian
FEATURES
Tamil Golfers’ Association Gala unites community and sponsors in spectacular event
News
Remembering SP Hinduja: How ‘Hinduja onions’ got the Shah of Iran out of trouble
FEATURES
Remembering SP Hinduja: When SP took Raj Kapoor to Teheran
HEADLINE STORY
Cyclists help save the lives of 60 Tanzanian children with ride in Saudi Arabia
FEATURES
UK chef Jake Dryan’s Instagram series explores India’s regional cuisines
FEATURES
Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai leads Asian stars on the red carpet
FEATURES
Anirban Lahiri eyeing major glory ahead of PGA Championship return
FEATURES
Top 5 things to do in Kashmir
FEATURES
Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s grandfather’s life during British colonial rule in India
FEATURES
Northampton restaurant prepares world’s most expensive curry dish
FEATURES
Asians star in coronation concert at Windsor Castle
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW