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Renault plans hybrid and electric push in India, with new SUV due in 2027

The French automaker is making India its top priority outside Europe, with CEO François Provost backing strong hybrids, electric vehicles and the locally developed Bridger SUV as part of its expansion plans

Renault

Renault plans to lead its next phase of Indian expansion with the Bridger SUV, developed locally for the domestic market

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseOct 12, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Renault CEO François Provost says India is the company's top priority outside Europe.
  • The Bridger SUV, designed and developed in India, is scheduled to launch in 2027.
  • Renault plans to introduce strong hybrids first, followed by a wider push into electric vehicles.

French automaker Renault is planning a bigger push into hybrid and electric vehicles in India, with CEO François Provost identifying the country as its most important market outside Europe.

Speaking to the media at the Paris Motor Show on Monday, Provost said the company intended to expand its presence in India through electrification, local manufacturing and new products tailored to domestic buyers.

“Outside Europe, the top priority is India, and it's why we invest a lot in India because it is my top priority outside Europe,” he said when asked about potential investments.

Renault has not disclosed the scale of its planned investment in the country. However, Provost said the company wanted to continue growing in India, where it has operated for 15 years. Renault has also taken full ownership of its Chennai manufacturing plant, which was previously jointly owned with Nissan.

“The potential of India is huge,” he said, adding that his vision was to introduce electrification through strong hybrid vehicles before moving towards fully electric models.

Why is Renault focusing on hybrids in India?

Provost said Renault wanted to offer Indian customers what it considers the advantages of strong hybrid technology, which combines a combustion engine with an electric motor and battery.

“My dream would be to have only full hybrid and EV,” he said.

The company plans to use local production to help make the technology more affordable. Provost said Renault would seek to convince Indian motorists that diesel was becoming outdated and that strong hybrids offered a more modern alternative.

“Doing it in India, localising it in India, will give us also the affordability for Indian customers,” he said.

The strategy reflects Renault's intention to adapt its electrification plans to the Indian market rather than simply replicate its European product line-up. While the company is pursuing both hybrids and fully electric vehicles, Provost indicated that strong hybrids would be an important step in its domestic transition.

He also highlighted three priorities for Renault: emotional design, electrification and affordability. The company wants to bring more distinctive styling to Indian vehicles while introducing new powertrain technologies at prices that customers can afford.

What is Renault's Bridger SUV, and when will it launch?

Renault's upcoming Bridger is a sub-four-metre SUV designed and developed in India for Indian customers, with potential for international markets.

Provost described the vehicle as a flagship for the company's Indian expansion. The model is planned for launch in 2027 and will form part of Renault's wider effort to accelerate its international growth.

The Bridger will be a multi-energy programme, meaning the model line-up is expected to include different powertrain options, including an electric version. Renault has not yet disclosed full specifications, pricing or the precise launch schedule for individual variants.

Provost said the automotive industry was changing rapidly as electrification, artificial intelligence and new competitors reshaped the market. Renault, he added, was accelerating the development of new technologies, including batteries and software.

For India, the challenge will be to combine these technological ambitions with competitive pricing and locally relevant products. The Bridger's development in India could help Renault tailor the vehicle to domestic demand, while its potential for export markets gives the programme a broader role in the company's expansion plans.

The company's immediate focus is on strengthening its Indian presence through new products and hybrid technology, with the Bridger expected to be a key part of that strategy from 2027.

bridger suvceo franois provostelectric vehiclesfrench automakerrenault india
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