Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan came to the aid of the family after he suffered a heart attack

Apart from delivering massive blockbusters at the box-office, Bollywood star Salman Khan is also known for his generosity and humanitarian work. The superstar does not only help the needy and poor, but he has also helped many of his colleagues from the industry in their tough times.

Well-known choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, who recently suffered a heart attack, opens up about how Khan came to the aid of the family after he was rushed to the hospital. “We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I do not talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors, says the choreographer.

Recollecting the day when he suffered the attack, D’Souza says that he had just reached his gym when he suddenly started feeling unwell. “I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smartwatch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’ This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it was a major heart attack,” he says.







D’Souza and Khan have previously worked together on action thriller Race 3 (2018), also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. After the release of Race 3, the two were set to team up again for a dance flick, but the project never took off.

