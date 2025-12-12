Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Reddit steps into legal battle over Australia’s youth social media ban

It follows an earlier challenge brought by two teenagers linked to a libertarian group

Reddit

The case, filed two days after the nationwide rollout

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 12, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Reddit argues the new law restricts protected political communication
  • Platform says it should be exempt as it does not meet the legal definition of social media
  • Government likens Reddit’s move to tactics once used by Big Tobacco

Reddit files High Court claim

Reddit launches legal action in Australia’s High Court as it seeks to overturn the country’s new a on social media access for under-16s. The company, one of Australia’s most widely used platforms, says the law intrudes on the implied freedom of political communication protected under the constitution.

The case, filed two days after the nationwide rollout, names the Commonwealth of Australia and Communications Minister Anika Wells as defendants. It follows an earlier challenge brought by two teenagers linked to a libertarian group.

Reddit argues it is not covered by the law

Alongside its constitutional claim, Reddit says it should not fall under the ban at all. In its filing, the firm argues it does not meet the government’s definition of a social media service and should be exempt even if the law stands.

With a market value of $44 billion, Reddit’s involvement significantly raises the stakes. A win could encourage other major platforms to pursue similar legal challenges.

Government vows to defend the legislation

A spokesperson for Wells says the government stands with “Australian parents and kids, not platforms,” and will defend the law to protect young people from harm online.

lawsuitaustraliabannedreddit

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

Disney OpenAI deal

The agreement does not permit the use of performers’ likenesses or voices

Getty Images

Disney commits £750 million to OpenAI, paving the way for its characters to appear in Sora

Highlights

  • Disney invests £750 million in OpenAI, granting Sora access to more than 200 Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters.
  • The three-year agreement covers characters only – not talent likenesses or voices.
  • The deal comes amid ongoing concern in Hollywood about AI’s impact on creative work and rights.

Disney strikes landmark deal with OpenAI

Disney has confirmed a £750 million equity investment in OpenAI, allowing the company’s Sora video generator to use hundreds of its characters. Under the three-year licensing deal, Sora users will be able to create short social videos featuring figures from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.

The agreement does not permit the use of performers’ likenesses or voices.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us