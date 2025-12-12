Reddit steps into legal battle over Australia’s youth social media ban

Highlights:

Reddit argues the new law restricts protected political communication



Platform says it should be exempt as it does not meet the legal definition of social media



Government likens Reddit’s move to tactics once used by Big Tobacco



Reddit files High Court claim

Reddit launches legal action in Australia’s High Court as it seeks to overturn the country’s new a on social media access for under-16s. The company, one of Australia’s most widely used platforms, says the law intrudes on the implied freedom of political communication protected under the constitution.

The case, filed two days after the nationwide rollout, names the Commonwealth of Australia and Communications Minister Anika Wells as defendants. It follows an earlier challenge brought by two teenagers linked to a libertarian group.

Reddit argues it is not covered by the law

Alongside its constitutional claim, Reddit says it should not fall under the ban at all. In its filing, the firm argues it does not meet the government’s definition of a social media service and should be exempt even if the law stands.

With a market value of $44 billion, Reddit’s involvement significantly raises the stakes. A win could encourage other major platforms to pursue similar legal challenges.

Government vows to defend the legislation

A spokesperson for Wells says the government stands with “Australian parents and kids, not platforms,” and will defend the law to protect young people from harm online.