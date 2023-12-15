Website Logo
  • Friday, December 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Raveena Tandon onboards Indian adaptation of ABC series ‘Revenge’

Karmma Calling will stream from January 26, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Actor Raveena Tandon (Image source: Instagram handle of Raveena)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Raveena Tandon will be seen in an interesting avatar in a new web series titled Karmma Calling.

As per a statement, Karmma Calling is the Indian adaptation of the ABC series Revenge.

In the series, Raveena plays the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of society in Alibaug, a rich world of glitz, glamor, deceit, and betrayal. Ruchi Narain has directed it.

Excited about the project, Raveena said, “Indrani Kothari believes the world is her stage and I haven’t essayed such a character in a very long time. Karmma Calling is definitely more than what meets the eye and explores different facets of the world of the rich. Collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar was a great experience and playing Indrani helped me explore more for myself as an actor. It is a never-seen-before and never done before role and I am looking forward to audience reactions. Collaborating with R.A.T Films and Ruchi Narain has been exceptional.”

Ruchi Narain also expressed her excitement about the series.

Karmma Calling is set against the backdrop of the ultra-rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world. The series has massive grandeur, scale, and a glamorous outlook with a story that weaves in revenge, deceit, betrayals and also navigates the experiences of the Kothari family. The series is definitely going to be your ‘guilty pleasure’ watch and leave you craving for more. Collaborating with Raveena Tandon and Disney+ Hotstar has been an incredible experience,” she shared.

Karmma Calling will stream from January 26, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

This project will mark Raveena’s second series on a streaming platform. She made her digital debut in 2021 with Aranyak.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack
NEWS
Vir Das to perform at Apollo Theatre in London
Entertainment
Shah Rukh performs pooja at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi
Hollywood News
‘Coronation Street’ star Sair Khan announces pregnancy
Hollywood News
Mindy Kaling among two Indian-Americans in Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 list
Hollywood News
Anthony Anderson to host 2024 Emmy Awards
NEWS
Mrunal Thakur shares fan-girl moment with Daniel Radcliffe
Entertainment
Karan, Kajol celebrate 22 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Hollywood News
Greta Gerwig to serve as jury president at Cannes 2024
Hollywood News
‘Barbie’ leads at Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan tops Global Asian Celebrity List 2023
INTERVIEWS
Jaydeep Sarkar Interview: ‘Response for ‘Rainbow Rishta’ has been unprecedented’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW