Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Rats ate over 1102 pounds of confiscated marijuana, says India police; court demands proof

“Being small in size, the rats have no fear of the police, nor can the police officers be considered experts in solving the problem,” the prosecutor said.

Portrait of an alert captive mouse.

By: Melvin Samuel

The Uttar Pradesh’s police in northeastern India in a report submitted to a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985) court stated that rats ate over 1102 pounds of confiscated marijuana stored in the warehouses of Shergarh and Highway police station.

The statement by the police was made after the court asked them to produce the 1291 pounds of marijuana recovered in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

“There is no place in the police station where the stored goods can be saved from the rats. The remaining marijuana from the huge consignment was destroyed by officers,” the police prosecutor told the court.

“Being small in size, the rats have no fear of the police, nor can the police officers be considered experts in solving the problem,” the prosecutor said.

The court, in its order dated November 18, ordered the SSP (Senior Superintendent Of Police) Mathura to get rid of rats and to deliver proof that rats actually consumed the marijuana. Along with this, the police team has been ordered to submit a report with evidence in this matter by 26 November.

The court has also issued five-point directions for the auction or disposal of marijuana stored in police warehouses.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Football pundit Nadia Nadim learns about mother’s death during World Cup broadcast
PAKISTAN
Pakistan used like ‘hired gun’ by US in war against terror: Imran Khan
Sports
Someone like Nehra is more suited to a T20 coaching job than Dravid: Harbhajan
News
Pakistan Army Chief admits military involvement in politics: Report
News
TikTok tongue scraping trend can boost oral hygiene – Experts say
PAKISTAN
Pakistan names Asim Munir as new chief of powerful army
News
‘That is only remedy left..’: Legal expert on fugitive Nirav Modi’s plea to…
UK
Braverman denies responsibility for Manston crisis
News
Five Victorian diseases that are making a comeback
News
One in five British Muslims depend on food banks due to cost of…
News
Gen Bajwa says Pak Army’s patience to ongoing smear campaign may not be…
UK
Sunak: People of Scotland want us to focus on challenges ahead
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW