Highlights

Rashmika Mandanna has condemned the circulation of an alleged private audio involving her mother.

The clip has revived online discussion about her past relationship with actor Rakshit Shetty.

The actor has warned that legal action will follow if the content is not removed immediately.

Actor calls out privacy violation

Rashmika Mandanna has criticised the circulation of what she described as defamatory and privacy-violating material online, after an alleged private audio clip surfaced on social media.

The recording, which reportedly features a conversation between her mother Suman Mandanna and another individual, began circulating online on March 11. The clip quickly reignited discussion around the actor’s former relationship with Rakshit Shetty.

Mandanna addressed the issue through an Instagram story, saying the incident crossed a line that could not be ignored.

Old conversation taken out of context

According to the actor, the recording appears to be from nearly eight years ago and was allegedly captured and shared without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

She said that only a small section of the conversation had been circulated and that it was presented without context, creating what she described as an unnecessary controversy. Mandanna also suggested that the timing of the leak appeared to coincide with recent developments in her personal life.

The actor said that despite focusing on her work and positive engagements, some individuals continued to create controversy at the expense of others’ dignity and peace.

Legal warning issued to platforms and individuals

Mandanna called on those sharing the audio or related narratives to remove them immediately.

She warned that if the material continued to circulate, legal action would be initiated from March 13. According to her statement, this could include legal notices issued to individuals, influencers, digital platforms and media organisations involved in spreading the content.

Mandanna married Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 this year in a ceremony attended by family and close friends on the outskirts of Udaipur.