Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rashmika Mandanna warns of legal action after leaked audio sparks fresh controversy

A conversation between her mother Suman Mandanna and another individual

Rashmika Mandanna warns of legal action after leaked audio sparks fresh controversy

Mandanna addressed the issue through an Instagram story

X/ viroshily
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Rashmika Mandanna has condemned the circulation of an alleged private audio involving her mother.
  • The clip has revived online discussion about her past relationship with actor Rakshit Shetty.
  • The actor has warned that legal action will follow if the content is not removed immediately.

Actor calls out privacy violation

Rashmika Mandanna has criticised the circulation of what she described as defamatory and privacy-violating material online, after an alleged private audio clip surfaced on social media.

The recording, which reportedly features a conversation between her mother Suman Mandanna and another individual, began circulating online on March 11. The clip quickly reignited discussion around the actor’s former relationship with Rakshit Shetty.

Mandanna addressed the issue through an Instagram story, saying the incident crossed a line that could not be ignored.

Old conversation taken out of context

According to the actor, the recording appears to be from nearly eight years ago and was allegedly captured and shared without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

She said that only a small section of the conversation had been circulated and that it was presented without context, creating what she described as an unnecessary controversy. Mandanna also suggested that the timing of the leak appeared to coincide with recent developments in her personal life.

The actor said that despite focusing on her work and positive engagements, some individuals continued to create controversy at the expense of others’ dignity and peace.

Legal warning issued to platforms and individuals

Mandanna called on those sharing the audio or related narratives to remove them immediately.

She warned that if the material continued to circulate, legal action would be initiated from March 13. According to her statement, this could include legal notices issued to individuals, influencers, digital platforms and media organisations involved in spreading the content.

Mandanna married Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 this year in a ceremony attended by family and close friends on the outskirts of Udaipur.

controversy legal action rashmika mandanna rashmika mandanna leaked audio

Related News

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war
Entertainment

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us