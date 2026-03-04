Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rapper Ghetts jailed for killing Nepali student

The award-winning artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, pleaded guilty in December

Rapper-Ghetts-jailed

British rapper Ghetts, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, poses for a photo in an unknown location, in this undated handout image.

Metropolitan Police/Handout via REUTERS
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMar 04, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

RAPPER Ghetts was jailed for 12 years on Tuesday (3) for killing a Nepali student in a hit-and-run while driving dangerously and over the drink-drive limit.

The award-winning artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, pleaded guilty in December to causing the death of 20-year-old Yubin Tamang in north London last year.

Clarke-Samuel, 41, also admitted an additional charge of driving his BMW M5 dangerously before the fatal incident.

Ghetts was nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize for his fourth studio album On Purpose, with Purpose and won best male act at Britain's MOBO Awards in 2021. The rapper has also collaborated with high-profile artists, including Ed Sheeran.

Clarke-Samuel sat in the dock at London's Old Bailey as prosecutor Philip McGhee said he had been drinking before driving home dangerously, running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road.

He was driving at nearly 70 miles per hour (112.7 km per hour) when he hit Tamang, causing catastrophic injuries and severe damage to the windscreen, but Clarke-Samuel did not stop and drove eight miles home, McGhee added.

Yubin Tamang Twenty-year-old Nepali student Yubin TamangMetropolitan Police/Handout via REUTERS

Tamang's mother Sharmila Tamang tearfully read a statement to the court through a translator, which said: "My son had come to this place to study. But because of someone else's fault, he was killed at such a young age."

Clarke-Samuel's lawyer Benjamin Aina said Clarke-Samuel had believed he was being followed, having previously been robbed at gunpoint, and was remorseful for his actions.

Aina read out a letter written by Clarke-Samuel, which read: "I am fully aware that there are no number of apologies that I can say which will stop the pain that the family and friends of Mr Tamang must feel.

"This young man and his family are in my thoughts daily. I cannot express the enormous feeling of guilt and shame I feel for the suffering I have caused."

(Reuters)

yubin tamangnepali studentrapper ghetts jailedghetts court case

Related News

uk-study-visa
News

UK blocks study visas for four nations amid surge in asylum claims

Ashmolean-Museum-indian-idol
News

Oxford's Ashmolean Museum returns stolen Indian idol

UK launches repatriation
News

UK launches repatriation operation for Britons caught in Gulf war

Israel-iran-conflict
News

Explainer: How will US strikes on Iran affect oil markets

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us