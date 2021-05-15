Trending Now
Rajkummar Rao: I just want to do good films


Rajkummar Rao (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Rajkummar Rao (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has been a part of off-beat films as well as commercial movies.

Recently, while talking to IANS, the actor stated, “I feel very secure. I don’t take the pressures of Fridays. I believe that there are some films that are for life – some are meant for life and some for both box office as well as life, such as Stree.”

“I just want to do good films. That’s the only way I want my filmography to be (made up of) films I can be proud of when I turn back after 50 years and say these are films, I have done and they are all special,”  he added.

Rao was last seen on the big screen in Roohi. The movie, which also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, did reasonably well at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in movies like Badhaai Do and Hum Do Humare Do. The shooting of the former is complete but the release date is not yet announced. Meanwhile, the shooting of Hum Do Humare Do is still left.

Badhaai Do also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role and Hum Do Humare Do has Kriti Sanon as the female lead.








