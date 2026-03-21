Rajasthan to back Sooryavanshi with Jaiswal at the top in IPL 2026

RAJASTHAN ROYALS will open with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal this season, but captain Riyan Parag said the team will try to keep the teenager away from media attention.

Rajasthan begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Chennai in Guwahati on March 30. The focus will be on Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 next week, after his debut last season.

Sooryavanshi replaced an injured Sanju Samson in the second half of the tournament. He hit the first ball he faced for a six against Lucknow Super Giants and later scored a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans.

He also played a role in India's win at the under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia earlier this year. The left-hander scored 175 off 80 balls in the final against England and finished with a record 30 sixes.

With Samson moving to Chennai Super Kings, Sooryavanshi will continue as Jaiswal’s opening partner. Parag said Jaiswal would take responsibility at the top.

"This year, there will be hype and pressure naturally, but as a captain, I will tell him (Sooryavanshi) to let Yashasvi Jaiswal take the pressure," Parag told reporters on Thursday.

"Jaiswal is more than capable of handling that. For Vaibhav, the role will be just to go, hit, and not worry."

Sooryavanshi, who scored at a 206-plus strike rate last season, has said he is targeting Chris Gayle's 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which is the IPL's highest individual score.

Parag said he would try to limit Sooryavanshi’s media duties and allow him to focus on his game.

"As a captain, I will tell him not to do many press conferences, not interact with the media much, just enjoy," Parag said.

(With inputs from agencies)