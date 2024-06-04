Call on approaching former partners tomorrow: Rahul Gandhi

“We are scheduled for a meeting with our partners tomorrow. These matters will be deliberated and addressed there,” Rahul Gandhi said.



By: Vivek Mishra

As Narendra Modi’s alliance was headed for a narrow majority in India elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said The INDIA bloc of opposition parties will convene on Wednesday to discuss potential outreach to former allies like the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for government formation..

“We are scheduled for a meeting with our partners tomorrow. These matters will be deliberated and addressed there,” Gandhi stated during a press briefing, responding to queries about the prospect of collaborating with NDA-affiliated parties to establish a government.

Speaking alongside senior Congress leaders amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election results, which indicated the BJP’s likely emergence as the largest party but falling short of a majority, Gandhi emphasised the significance of collective decision-making within their alliance. “We will not make any unilateral statements; our alliance will convene tomorrow, and we will act based on our collective decision,” he said

Gandhi underscored the overarching theme of the elections as a defence of the constitution of India. “I had faith that the people of our nation would unite to safeguard the onstitution. The initial and pivotal step toward this has been taken,” he remarked, highlighting the active participation of marginalized communities and the impoverished. “India’s underprivileged and disadvantaged have united for the constitution’s defense,” he added.

Regarding the broader vision for India, Gandhi emphasised a pro-poor perspective and critiqued the current administration, saying, “The foremost message from this election, as conveyed by the nation, is the rejection of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s governance.”

Acknowledging the contributions of INDIA bloc allies, Gandhi affirmed unity in their approach. “Wherever we contested, we did so as a cohesive unit,” he said, expressing gratitude to voters in Uttar Pradesh for their support in upholding constitutional values.

When asked about his electoral constituency, Gandhi refrained from a definitive decision, stating that he has yet to make a choice between Wayanad and Rae Bareli. He also praised Congress candidate KL Sharma for reclaiming the Amethi seat from BJP’s Smriti Irani, attributing the victory to Sharma’s longstanding commitment to the constituency.