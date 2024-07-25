  • Thursday, July 25, 2024
Business

Reeves: Our priority is to deliver economic growth

She will outline to leaders of world economies how she will always act in the national interest on major international issues.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares to give a speech at the Treasury on July 8, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves has said that the priority of the British government is to deliver economic growth to make every part of the country better off.

She will urge business leaders to “take another look at Britain” as the minister talks about the government’s plans to boost international investment during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

Reeves arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday (25) for the event, marking her first international visit since assuming office.

She will highlight Britain’s readiness to engage with global businesses and attract investment, following a period of uncertainty.

According to a statement, she will stress Britain’s commitment to economic development and its proactive stance on major international issues such as climate change and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The UK government continues to support Ukraine with £3 billion annually until the end of the decade.

Reeves will also advocate for greater female representation in economic and financial sectors, meeting with other women leaders during the summit.

The government has recently renewed its agreement with the Brazilian Development Bank to collaborate on the green transition, with a focus on green finance. Additionally, Britain has allocated £5bn in UK Export Finance funding to support Brazil’s requirements.

