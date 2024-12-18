R Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

INDIA's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career spanning over a decade.

The 38-year-old made the announcement after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anil Kumble (619). He also featured in 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is for India.

"This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at an international level," Ashwin said at a press conference held alongside captain Rohit Sharma. "I feel there's a little bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I'd like to express that, showcase that, in club-level cricket."

Ashwin’s final Test appearance was in Adelaide last week, where he took 1-53. He was not selected for the Brisbane Test.

Reflecting on his career, Ashwin said, "I've had a lot of fun. I have made a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my team-mates. Obviously, there are a lot of people to thank, but I will be failing in my duties if I didn't thank the BCCI and fellow team-mates."

Rohit revealed that Ashwin had initially considered retiring during the Perth Test but agreed to play the Adelaide Test after discussions. During the Brisbane Test, Ashwin confirmed his decision to retire.

"As a team, we have to respect that decision," Rohit said. "He was very sure about what he wanted to do and the team has complete backing of his thought process. He's had so many big moments with the Indian team and he's been a big match-winner for us."

Australian captain Pat Cummins praised Ashwin as a fierce competitor and an all-time great. "He's obviously been a fantastic player all around the world -- there aren't that many finger spinners that have that kind of longevity," Cummins said. "There's a massive respect from our change room for the career that he's had."

Ashwin, who debuted in Tests in 2011 against the West Indies, was also a valuable contributor with the bat, scoring 3,503 runs, including six centuries and 14 fifties.

(With inputs from Reuters)