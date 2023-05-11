Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 11, 2023
Queen Camilla’s Indian holistic expert dishes on coronation and tea party

As Prince of Wales, the monarch celebrated his 71st birthday in 2019 at Soukya headed by Dr Isaac Mathai and his wife Suja

Dr Isaac Mathai with King Charles and Queen Camilla with Suja Mathai during the royal couple’s visit to Soukya – Image Credit: Soukya.com

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A wellness expert who runs a holistic care centre in Bengaluru, which has been frequented by Queen Camilla, has spoken about his experience attending the coronation of King Charles in London last weekend.

Dr Isaac Mathai and his wife Suja head Soukya, on the outskirts of the south Indian city, which is known for its health treatments and whose clients include British royalty and A-list stars such as Emma Thompson.

In an interview with the Money Control, Mathai said he and his family were guests at the coronation and related events, which included the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6), a garden tea party as well as a private tour of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have visited Soukya in recent years, receiving its treatments.

As Prince of Wales, the monarch celebrated his 71st birthday in 2019 at Soukya.

Dr Isaac Mathai – Image Credit: Screengrab from Soukya.com

Mathai told Vogue, “I am honoured to be a part of the king’s special day. It speaks volumes about the trust they have in me and my skills.”

He and his wife Suja, who serves as the co-founder and executive director of Soukya, attended the coronation at the abbey last Saturday (6).

They were sat just behind the choir, in the designated area for friends of the royal family.

Among the approximately 50 attendees, around 15 had previously visited Soukya, he claimed.

The couple were also guests at a garden party in the palace, where Mathai said he found himself seated next to Lionel Richie, whom he didn’t recognise at first.

The following day, a special gathering took place at the Indian restaurant, Chutney Mary, in one of its private rooms, with a select group of guests.

Among the attendees was Dr Michael Dixon, King Charles’ personal physician.

Eastern Eye

