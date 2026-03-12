Skip to content
Priyanka Chopra’s pirate drama 'The Bluff' dominates streaming with 300 million viewing minutes

The film leads a global streaming list that includes Netflix titles Accused and Firebreak

Priyanka Chopra pirate drama

The film’s streaming milestone has sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans online

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra’s pirate adventure The Bluff records the highest streaming minutes among original films.
  • The Prime Video release amassed an estimated 300.3 million minutes of viewing within a week.
  • The film leads a global streaming list that includes Netflix titles Accused and Firebreak.

The Bluff leads the streaming race

Priyanka Chopra’s action drama The Bluff has emerged as the most-watched original film across streaming platforms, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Released on Prime Video on February 25, the R-rated pirate adventure has racked up an estimated 300.3 million minutes of viewing, according to figures reported by Variety. The data covers the period from February 27 to March 5 and places the film at the top of the Streaming Originals: Film chart.

The strong viewership suggests that the star-led adventure has connected with audiences even as critical reaction remained divided.

Other films on the chart

Following closely behind is Accused, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and released on Netflix. The psychological thriller, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, collected an estimated 213.1 million minutes of viewing.

In third place is Firebreak, directed by David Victori, which recorded around 177.2 million minutes of watch time on Netflix.

The list also includes the music documentary Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, directed by Morgan Neville, which garnered 156.2 million minutes of viewing on Prime Video.

Rounding out the top five is The Wrecking Crew, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, which drew 110.6 million minutes of viewing.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s pirate adventure

Set against the rugged coastline of the Cayman Islands, The Bluff blends period drama with swashbuckling action. Priyanka Chopra plays Ercell Borden, a woman living quietly in a Caribbean fishing town with her son and sister-in-law.

Her life changes when a dangerous pirate, Connor, played by Karl Urban, resurfaces with a personal vendetta. To protect her family, Ercell is forced to confront a past she had tried to leave behind, reviving the feared pirate identity known as Bloody Mary.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot under the banner of AGBO.

The ensemble cast also features Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Zack Morris and David Field.

Fans celebrate streaming success

The film’s streaming milestone has sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans online, with many praising Chopra’s action-led performance. Supporters described the achievement as well deserved, highlighting the effort behind the physically demanding role.

While reviews remain mixed, the numbers indicate that audiences are continuing to seek out the high-octane adventure, turning The Bluff into one of the most widely watched streaming releases of the moment.

