King Charles removes Prince Andrew’s royal titles, asks him to leave Windsor home

Highlights:

King Charles has stripped Prince Andrew of his royal titles and ordered him to leave his Windsor residence.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The move follows renewed allegations from Jeffrey Epstein’s accuser Virginia Giuffre, detailed in her posthumous memoir.

Andrew is expected to relocate to the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while his daughters will retain their titles.

KING CHARLES has removed Prince Andrew’s royal titles and asked him to vacate his residence on the Windsor estate, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the palace said, adding that the king had begun the formal process to remove all of his brother’s titles.

Andrew has been told to move out of his long-term home on the Windsor Castle grounds and will relocate “to alternative private accommodation” as soon as possible.

The decision follows renewed accusations of sexual assault made by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s main accusers against the 65-year-old, which he has denied.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the palace said.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” it added.

The announcement comes days after the posthumous publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, in which she detailed allegations that she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew three times, including twice when she was 17.

It is understood that Andrew did not object to the king’s decision, and that the UK government has been consulted.

Giuffre took her life in April at the age of 41. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Giuffre’s family welcomed the move, telling the BBC that “today, she declares a victory.”

“Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage,” the family said.

“Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and countless other survivors like her.”

Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has denied all allegations but agreed in 2022 to pay Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, millions of dollars to settle her civil sexual assault case.

Public and political pressure

Public anger intensified after reports revealed that Andrew had paid minimal rent on his Royal Lodge home for the past two decades. The arrangement dated back to a 2003 deal for the Crown Estate-owned mansion.

The Times reported that plans to remove Andrew from the property had gained momentum, with new urgency due to the pending move of Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children to a nearby home.

The BBC also reported that Andrew hosted Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell — now imprisoned for trafficking — and former US film producer Harvey Weinstein, now jailed for rape, at the lodge in 2006 for his daughter Beatrice’s 18th birthday.

Public criticism has grown in recent days. During a royal visit on Monday, a man in the crowd shouted at the king: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

Andrew had reportedly resisted leaving the Royal Lodge unless he could move into Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan. He was also said to have requested that his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson be allowed to move into Adelaide Cottage once vacated by William and his family.

It was understood on Thursday that Andrew will move to the king’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, funded privately by Charles. Ferguson will make her own arrangements.

Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, will retain their royal titles.

