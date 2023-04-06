Premier League referees instructed to allow players to break fast during Ramadan

Referees have been encouraged to identify fasting players before the game and agree on an estimated time for the pause in play

The guidance issued to match officials includes allowing players to take on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a break in play (Representational photo: Gettyimages)

By: Kimberlykumar

According to a report last month by Sky Sports, the Premier League and English Football League match officials have been advised by refereeing bodies to pause play during the holy month of Ramadan so that players can break their fast.

The guidance issued to match officials includes allowing players to take on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a break in play.

Referees have been encouraged to identify fasting players before the game and agree on an estimated time for the pause in play.

Some notable players, such as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, are expected to fast during Ramadan.

In 2021, a match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace was temporarily stopped so that Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate could break their fast after sunset.

(With inputs from Reuters)