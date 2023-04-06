Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

FOOTBALL

Premier League referees instructed to allow players to break fast during Ramadan

Referees have been encouraged to identify fasting players before the game and agree on an estimated time for the pause in play

The guidance issued to match officials includes allowing players to take on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a break in play (Representational photo: Gettyimages)

By: Kimberlykumar

According to a report last month by Sky Sports, the Premier League and English Football League match officials have been advised by refereeing bodies to pause play during the holy month of Ramadan so that players can break their fast.

The guidance issued to match officials includes allowing players to take on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a break in play.

Referees have been encouraged to identify fasting players before the game and agree on an estimated time for the pause in play.

Some notable players, such as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, are expected to fast during Ramadan.

In 2021, a match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace was temporarily stopped so that Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate could break their fast after sunset.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim submits new bid for Manchester United
Sports
Goeff Hurst urges players to enjoy the game as the ‘career is short’
Sports
Yorkshire racism: Bresnan accused of making racist comment towards Rafiq’s sister
Sports
Ministers announce plans for football regulator
Sports
Govinda Rathod, football coach from Mumbai slum, becomes role model for teenagers in India
HEADLINE STORY
BBC receives more than 200 ‘racism’ complaints over presenter’s comment on England’s all-white Lionesses
News
English leagues announce tougher sanctions on smoke bombs, invasions
Sports
Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax: Report
HEADLINE STORY
Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme is only going to get bigger and better: Former…
Sports
Dilan Markanday to British south Asian players: If you’re good enough, you can…
HEADLINE STORY
Who is Brandon Khela? The first British South Asian who signed professional contract…
HEADLINE STORY
British South Asian midfielder Zidane Iqbal signs long-term deal with Man United
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW