Praying for your speedy recovery: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan to Rishabh Pant

According to the statement, the BCCI is in constant with Pant’s family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the southpaw.

India wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By: ANI

Star Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan extended his wishes and prayers to Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a car accident on Friday.

Pant escaped the near-fatal accident on Friday with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to the northern city of Roorkee in Uttarakhand as his car collided with the divider on Friday. “Prayers for speedy recovery of @RishabhPant17. Get well soon, in sha Allah,” tweeted Rizwan.

Pakistani batter Shoaib Malik also posted on Twitter wishing for the speedy recovery of the young keeper-batter from India.

“Just came to know about Rishabh Pant’s accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother… #RishabhPant,” tweeted Malik.

Star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi also extended his wishes to Pant.

“Praying for @RishabhPant17,” tweeted Shaheen.

Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar also tweeted, “Thoughts & prayers with @RishabhPant17 who had a terrible accident in Dehradun. I hope he recovers soon mentally & physically from this. Lots of love.”

According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) “He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee.”

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. A detailed medical bulletin will be released once he’s examined. Thereafter, we’ll take the next steps,” said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Pant was alone in the car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has wished the cricketer a speedy recovery and said that the state will extend all possible support to him including the facility of an air ambulance if required.

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Roorkee today. He is being taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was in Kolkata on Friday told ANI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also issued a statement on Friday saying, “Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media.”

According to the statement, the BCCI is in constant with Pant’s family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the southpaw.

The Board said it will see to it that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs. In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.