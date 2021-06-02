Website Logo
  Wednesday, June 02, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 335,102
Total Cases 28,307,832
Today's Fatalities 3,207
Today's Cases 132,788
‘Practise Yoga’, Prince Charles to people recovering from Covid

iStock photo

By: Pramod Thomas

PRINCE CHARLES has urged people recovering from Covid to practise Yoga to “build a roadmap to hope and healing”.

He also advised doctors to work together with “complementary healthcare specialists”, reported The Guardian.

“This pandemic has emphasised the importance of preparedness, resilience and the need for an approach which addresses the health and welfare of the whole person as part of society, and which does not merely focus on the symptoms alone,” Charles said in a video statement to the virtual yoga and healthcare symposium Wellness After Covid

“As part of that approach, therapeutic, evidenced-informed yoga can contribute to health and healing. By its very nature, Yoga is an accessible practice which provides practitioners with ways to manage stress, build resilience and promote healing,” Prince Charles was quoted as saying in the newspaper.

‘When we work together with a common interest we can build on each other’s ideas and, perhaps, build a roadmap to hope and healing. I seem to have got away with it quite lightly … unfortunately, that is not the case for millions of people in the UK and across the globe.”

The event was co-organised by the Yoga In Healthcare Alliance and the Give Back Yoga Foundation.

Dr Adrian James, the president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, has said that Yoga, group gardening, art classes and other physical activities and training courses improve patients’ physical and mental wellbeing.

“It’s vital for services to be evenly available across the country, and that social prescribing [referring people to non-clinical activities] is made available in community and inpatient mental health services and not limited to primary care only,” he told The Guardian.

“Social prescribing is used to complement existing treatments and not as a substitute for talking therapies or medical interventions,” he added.

In 2019, the Prince of Wales said Yoga had “proven beneficial effects on both body and mind”, and delivered “tremendous social benefits” that help build “discipline, self-reliance and self-care”.

According to the report, Charles is not the only Yoga fan in the royal family. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, has said “it makes you less stiff” and “more supple”, while Prince William has also been pictured doing Yogic poses.

