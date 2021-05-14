Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 262,317
Total Cases 24,046,809
Today's Fatalities 4,000
Today's Cases 343,144
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 262,317
Total Cases 24,046,809
Today's Fatalities 4,000
Today's Cases 343,144

Post office Horizon scandal: Wrongly-convicted postmaster recounts horror


Former subpostmasters celebrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on April 23, 2021, following a court ruling clearing subpostmasters of convictions for theft and false accounting. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Former subpostmasters celebrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on April 23, 2021, following a court ruling clearing subpostmasters of convictions for theft and false accounting. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

A WRONGLY CONVICTED former sub-postmaster has described how he hid his conviction from his close family as he was wrongly accused of fraud and theft in a case regarded as Britain’s most widespread miscarriage of justice.

Father-of-four, Parmod Kalia recalled hiding his jail time from his mother who died in 2019 without knowing what her son had been through.

In an interview with the BBC, he recalled how, after serving in Orpington’s post office for 11 years, things turned for the worse when the Post Office installed the new software system (Horizon). He couldn’t balance the books, leading to a cash gap of  £22,000.

When he reported it, Kalia was told to find the money or fill the hole quickly to keep him out of jail.

“I had to go to my mother to tell her I desperately needed this money, but I didn’t give her the reason,” he told BBC News. “She didn’t ask. So she got me a cheque from her building society account, which I paid to the Post Office.”

Despite paying the amount, Kalia was prosecuted by the Post Office for theft based on the data from their computer accounts. He was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison.

A supporter celebrates outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on April 23, 2021 (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

But in recent weeks, Kalia has become one of the former sub-postmasters whose names were exonerated by the court. Hundreds more are now expected to have their names cleared after being prosecuted based on evidence from the flawed Horizon system the Post Office installed in branches.

Facing the shame of serving time in prison, and then facing the world as a convicted criminal had not been easy on him, Kalia said.

“I can walk out of that court with my head held high knowing that everybody else now knows that, yes, Mr Parmod Kalia is not a criminal,” he said. “It has been a very long fight.”

After 20 years, campaigners won the legal battle to have their cases reconsidered after a long-running series of civil cases. Nobody at the Post Office or Fujitsu, the maker of Horizon, has been held accountable yet.








Most Popular

Teenager pleads guilty to the murder of Pakistani immigrant Uber Eats driver in US

'It's a sad day', say protesters on Glasgow immigration raid on Eid

Kartik Aaryan to team up with Sajid Nadiadwala for an epic love story

Aspirants actor Sunny Hinduja aka Sandeep Bhaiya: It’s a great feeling that there’s so much inquisitiveness about your character

David Cameron to face MPs over Greensill lobbying



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×