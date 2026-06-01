Pixel Watch 5 leak takes unusual turn as alleged prototype is found underwater

Highlights

A device believed to be Google's unannounced Pixel Watch 5 has reportedly been discovered underwater near St Martin

Images shared online appear to show Pixel Watch 5 branding and detailed health sensor markings

The alleged prototype was later reunited with its owner after internet users helped track them down

Ocean discovery sparks unlikely tech leak

Technology leaks are usually linked to supply chains, regulatory filings or accidental public sightings. The latest alleged glimpse of Google's next smartwatch, however, appears to have come from a far more unexpected location.

A device believed to be the Pixel Watch 5 was reportedly found underwater near the Caribbean island of St Martin by a scuba diver. The discovery came to light after Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford shared photographs and details of the unusual find on social media.

According to Pitchford, the smartwatch was recovered from the water and appeared to remain functional despite its time beneath the surface.





The photographs quickly attracted attention because of the information visible on the back of the device.

Images appear to show the words “Google” and “Pixel Watch 5”, alongside markings for several health and fitness features. Labels visible on the watch reference SpO2 monitoring, electrodermal activity (EDA), skin temperature tracking, heart rate monitoring, a pulse sensor and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

The device also appears to carry an IP68 water-resistance rating.

Design resembles a near-finished product

The alleged smartwatch closely follows the design language of previous Pixel Watch models, featuring Google's familiar circular watch face and minimalist styling.

What has surprised many observers is how complete the device appears. Rather than resembling an early engineering sample, the watch looks closer to a final production unit, despite Google not having announced any plans for a Pixel Watch 5.

The timing is equally notable. The Pixel Watch 4 only launched last year, making the appearance of a seemingly advanced successor particularly unexpected.

The story took another twist when Pitchford later revealed that the owner of the device had been identified.

According to his update, online users helped trace the smartwatch back to its owner, allowing arrangements to be made for its return.

Questions remain over how it ended up there

While the discovery has generated considerable interest among technology enthusiasts, it remains unclear how the device found its way into the ocean.

Technology companies frequently test unreleased hardware in real-world environments before launch. If the watch is genuine, it may have been part of such testing before being lost.

Whatever the explanation, the incident has produced one of the most unusual technology leaks in recent years, with an alleged prototype surfacing from the sea long before any official unveiling.