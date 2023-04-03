Pearl Jewellery – Timeless Elegance for Any Occasion

By: Michael

Pearls have b een used throughout history to distinguish the higher class from the working class. This was in the past however, and these days, most people can enjoy access to these unique, luxuriously organic stones in the form of necklaces or on the crown of a ring. They are instantly captivating and although similar in appearance, no two pearls are exactly the same.

What is a pearl?

Pearls are a unique type of stone deposit that forms within particular species of clams, mussels and oysters. They can grow to very large sizes and take years to do so, meaning that when they are discovered inside of a shellfish, they are often cherished and can go on to fetch high prices depending on the quality.

Can they be used for jewellery?

Certainly. In fact, they are often found adorning necklaces as the main focal point, or on top of rings, as well as bracelets and other attractive accessories. The great thing about pearl jewellery is that each piece is unique, even if the style was designed to be the same. Some pearls are smooth and clear, while others have mottled marks and flecks. This only adds to their uniqueness and allows them to literally be considered one of a kind.

What types of pearls are there?

The most common types of pearls are those from the South Sea and they typically come in either white or golden colours. They are simply stunning and are very popular due to their tones, making them diverse enough to suit many jewellery types. Then there are Akoya pearls, which come in white, cream, grey and blue – and each can be polished to a reflective shine, making them instantly eye-catching. Lastly, we have Tahitian pearls, and these are by far some of the most unique in the world, ranging in dark metallic tones that are guaranteed to complement any style of jewellery.

Are pearls expensive?

They can be, with some of them being valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, which is why finding a pearl can be a pretty exciting event for a pearl miner (many of which dive to the deepest depths to find the oldest and largest clams and oysters). Generally speaking, pearls can also be very affordable, as they are becoming increasingly common and there’s an entire industry dedicated to sourcing them for the jewellery market.

How to buy real pearls

When buying pearl jewellery, always consider whether the pearls are fake or not – as the real ones are certainly worth the investment. The market is flooded with alternative pearl jewellery and although it can be attractive, there’s simply nothing like knowing that you are wearing actual pearls, retrieved from the depths of the ocean and hand-worked to fit your jewellery perfectly. If you’re ever in doubt, simply contact a reliable jeweller and ask them about their pearls, as well as information on how to identify real ones from their fake counterparts. We are sure that whether you opt for a necklace, a bracelet, a ring, or even a matching set of all three – you’ll cherish your pearl jewellery for years to come.