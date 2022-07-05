Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Participation of Sikh delegations from UK and Australia in ‘controversial’ events irks India

12 Sikh soldiers of the British Army visited religious sites in Pakistan under the Defence Sikhs Network

FILE PHOTO: Sikh Scots Guards soldier Jatenderpal Singh Bhullar (2-R), stands on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace in central London on December 13, 2012. (Photo by CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA is not happy over the participation of Sikh delegations from both the UK and Australia in various events, according to a report.

Last week, 12 Sikh soldiers of the British Army visited religious sites in Pakistan under the Defence Sikhs Network. Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa invited them and the event was titled ‘Ex Nankana Pilgrim 2022’, the Hindustan Times reported.

The team was led by defence champion for Sikhs in the Armed Forces Major General Celia Harvey. Reportedly, they also met Bajwa.

The DSN is an official UK armed forces organisation which acts as a focal point for serving Sikhs and their community.

In another development, a Sikh contingent from the Australian Defence Forces participated in the Griffith Sikh Games in New South Wales.

According to the report, the event featured Khalistani banners, posters and flags.

It is reported that many Australian Sikhs of Indian origin raised concerns to the organisers about the pro-Khalistan banners.

Later, an Australian defence spokesperson clarified that only ‘a small group’ participated in the event and there was no ‘formal invitation’ to defence.

He added that they were unaware of other groups attending the event, including political or separatist movements.

The Hindustan Times report said that pro-Khalistan organisations used photos of Sikh ADF personnel in the games to suggest they support an ‘independent Sikh homeland’

According to the report, the UK delegation visited Kartarpur Corridor, Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum, Gurudwara Darbar Sahib and Orakzai district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Earlier, a post by DSN on social media on June 6 condemned the “loss of the sanctity of Harmandir Sahib and the Akal Takht” in 1984.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Pesticide storm in teacup: Excessive chemicals make brew ‘unfit for consumption’
INDIA
How Telangana emerged as the second Silicon Valley of India after Bengaluru
INDIA
Vikram Doraiswami: Here’s all you need to know about the newly-appointed India’s envoy to UK
INDIA
Jet Airways may strike $5.5-billion deal with Airbus as the airline plans to resume service…
News
PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC becomes 1st hospital in western India to begin ‘FDG labeled…
News
‘Madrassas teaching children punishment for blasphemy is beheading: Kerala Governor on Udaipur incident
News
From Gulabi Meenakari to Kashmiri carpet: Here’s what PM Modi gifted to world…
News
The Indians living abroad are success story of India, brand ambassadors of our…
News
Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji meets vice president Venkaiah Naidu
News
Look forward to fruitful discussions with world leaders during the Summit: PM Modi…
News
Watch: Indian man holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes, creates world record
News
Tata-owned Air India’s biggest aircraft purchase in history on cards
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
The final blow? UK PM Boris Johnson loses Rishi Sunak…
Pesticide storm in teacup: Excessive chemicals make brew ‘unfit for…
Priti Patel urges police to use new powers to counter…
Participation of Sikh delegations from UK and Australia in ‘controversial’…
Pakistani-origin doctor who referred to his colleagues as ‘beautiful things’…
NHS to trial the use of drones to fly cancer…