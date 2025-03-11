Paramjit Kaur Martharu

AT FIRST glance, taxation might seem an unlikely path to global influence. Yet for Paramjit Kaur Matharu, managing director at JPMorgan Chase, numbers have always told compelling stories.

As global head of indirect taxes and head of tax for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), she has transformed her childhood passion for mathematics into a powerful voice shaping international financial policy.

When KPMG gathered 17 leading tax experts to envision taxation in 2030, Matharu's insights proved particularly prescient. In a post-pandemic world where public scrutiny of corporate and individual tax contributions has intensified, she understands the delicate balance between fiscal responsibility and sustainable growth.

“Some of the individuals who now lead tax conversations come from a school of thought of fairness, equity, justice and sustainability and not just shareholder profitability,” she commented, calling for greater tax transparency.

Her journey to the apex of global finance began far from London's banking district. Born and educated in Kenya, Matharu arrived in the UK in 1980, beginning her career at HM Revenue and Customs. This early experience on the regulatory side would prove invaluable as she crossed to the private sector, joining Price Waterhouse in 1986.

She would leave the firm in 1994 as a senior managing tax consultant, and after a brief stint at NationsBank, would find her home at JPMorgan Chase, joining in 1996 as UK VAT Manager.

Her remit would expand dramatically over the next quarter-century. She was promoted to managing director in 2004 and became head of tax for EMEA in 2020.

In between 2012 and 2020, she was the chair of the VAT working group at the industry body UK Finance. She has represented the financial services sector in European tax matters and contributed to OECD discussions on consumption taxes.

She is a member of JPMorgan’s Diversity and Inclusion Board for EMEA and has mentored through various City forums.

But perhaps her most remarkable impact lies in her dual identity as a financial leader and community advocate. As an executive member and the chair of the European & International Affairs Committee of Sikh Council UK, she has volunteered to work on projects linked to inter and intra faith education – campaigning for Sikh human rights within the EU and representing the Sikh Community on various platforms.

Heading the Sikh Assembly during the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked with the UK government to keep Gurdwaras open, ensuring vulnerable communities access to essential support.

“Apart from knowing that one has to approach every day and every new task with enthusiasm, thoughtful strategies and honest effort, my abiding passion has been to own my heritage and identity.” She recently wrote on her social media page.

Matharu exemplifies how technical expertise, when combined with cultural awareness and social responsibility, can create lasting change. Through her work in taxation, she isn’t just moving money – she’s helping reshape how global finance can serve society’s broader needs.