UN expert urges end to ‘inhumane’ detention of Imran Khan

PAKISTAN’S former prime minister Imran Khan is being held in conditions that could amount to torture and other inhuman or degrading treat­ment, the United Nations’ spe­cial rapporteur on torture warned last Friday (12).

Alice Jill Edwards urged Pa­kistan to take immediate and effective action to address re­ports of the 73-year-old’s inhu­mane and undignified deten­tion conditions.

“I call on Pakistani authori­ties to ensure that Khan’s con­ditions of detention fully com­ply with international norms and standards,” Edwards said in a statement.

“Since his transfer to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Septem­ber 26, 2023, Imran Khan has reportedly been held for exces­sive periods in solitary con­finement, confined for 23 hours a day in his cell, and with highly restricted access to the outside world,” she said. “His cell is reportedly under constant camera surveillance.”

Edwards said prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement is prohibited under interna­tional human rights law and constitutes a form of psycho­logical torture when it lasts longer than 15 days.

“Khan’s solitary confine­ment should be lifted without delay. Not only is it an unlaw­ful measure, extended isolation can bring about very harmful consequences for his physical and mental health,” she said.

UN special rapporteurs are independent experts man­dated by the Human Rights Council. They do not, there­fore, speak for the United Na­tions itself.

Khan’s supporters said he is being denied prison visits from lawyers and family after a fiery social media post this month accusing army leader Field Marshal Asim Munir of perse­cuting him.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022, and has since been jailed on a slew of corruption charges that he denies.

He has accused the military of orchestrating his downfall and pursuing his Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) party and its allies.

Edwards has raised Khan’s situation with the Paki­stani government.