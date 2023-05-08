Website Logo
  Monday, May 08, 2023
Pakistan to release 199 Indian fishermen on May 12

The fishermen ended up in Pakistani jails after being arrested for allegedly violating the marine territorial demarcation treaty between the two countries

A file photo of Indian fishermen released from Pakistan’s Landhi Jail being handed over to Indian authorities at the Attari-Wagah border on January 6, 2020. (ANI Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Pakistani authorities are expected to go ahead with their goodwill gesture to release Indian fishermen arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s waters, despite the death of an Indian civilian who was to be repatriated with them.

Kazi Nazir, a top police official in the jail and corrections department in Sindh, said that they had been told by government ministries to prepare for the release and repatriation of 199 fishermen on Friday (12).

These fishermen will be sent to Lahore and handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border. Currently, these fishermen are lodged at the Landhi jail in Karachi.

He said the goodwill gesture process appeared on the course although an Indian civilian prisoner, Zulfiqar, who was to be repatriated with the fishermen died in a hospital in Karachi on Saturday (6) due to an illness.

“According to officials at Landhi jail, the Indian prisoner had complained about high fever and chest problems and his condition deteriorated last week so he was sent to the hospital where he passed away due to apparent lung infection,” he said.

An official of Edhi Welfare Trust, which usually arranges for the safe transportation of Indian fishermen to Lahore and provides other help in jails, said that Zulfiqar’s death was not a mystery as conditions in the Landhi and Malir jails are far from ideal and prisoners with poor health and chronic ailments struggle to get proper treatment.

According to the Pakistan India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy, at present 631 Indian fishermen and one civilian prisoner are still in the Landhi and Malir jails in Karachi despite completing their prison sentences.

Adil Sheikh, who works with the forum in Karachi, said that these Indian fishermen ended up in Pakistani jails after being arrested for allegedly violating the marine territorial demarcation treaty between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked at some points.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

