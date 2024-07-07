  • Sunday, July 07, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Pakistan to step up oil exploration: Sharif

Around 240 places would be excavated in three years by local and international firms to explore petroleum and gas in Pakistan

File photo of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a press conference in Lahore on February 13, 2024. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

PAKISTAN is expected to get an investment of $5 billion (£3.9bn) over the next three years from local and international firms for the exploration and development of petroleum and gas reserves.

The announcement was made in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday during a meeting with a delegation of oil and gas exploration and production sector companies.

According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, the meeting was informed that during three years, around 240 places would be excavated with an investment of $5 billion to explore petroleum and gas in Pakistan.

The meeting was informed that currently, Pakistan’s domestic production stood at 70,998 barrels and 3,131 MMSCFD (million standard cubic feet) gas per day.

The prime minister invited petroleum and gas exploration and production companies to also find offshore reserves.

“Exploring the oil and gas reserves at the local level in Pakistan is our top priority,” Prime Minister Sharif said, adding that Pakistan spent billions of dollars every year on importing oil and gas.

Currently, the price of petrol in Pakistan is Rs 265 (£0.74) a litre and high-speed diesel is Rs 277 (£0.78) a litre.

The oil exploration will help save the cash-strapped country’s valuable foreign exchange and relieve the common man from high fuel prices. (PTI)

Related Stories

Business
Pakistan approves new budget with hefty tax hikes
INDIA
Social media platform Koo shuts down operations
News
First blast furnace to close in Port Talbot
UK
Sajid Javid joins private equity firm Centricus
News
‘Diversity in the property sector leads to inclusive and resilient communities’
INDIA
India probes Foxconn over alleged hiring bias
Business
Adani short bet: Hindenburg denies allegations from Indian regulator
UK
Tata Steel workers suspend strike action
NEWS
Pakistan says US has no right to interfere in country’s elections
Business
Haleon sells nicotine replacement business for £500m
Business
Mistreatment of funds: FCA penalises SVS Securities
UK
Tata threatens early shutdown of Port Talbot blast furnaces

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
shehbaz-sharif-pakistan-oil-exploration
Pakistan to step up oil exploration: Sharif
blair-immigration-starmer
Starmer should control immigration: Blair
diabetes-uk-asians
Six short films on how to cope with type 2…
tata-steel-reynolds-job-loss
Saving jobs at Tata Steel a priority: Minister
starmer-india-trade-pact
Ready to conclude trade pact, Starmer tells Modi
Pressure mounts on social media to address fake news