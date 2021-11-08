Website Logo
  • Monday, November 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451

News

Pakistan lifts ban on radical anti-France party

Supporters of the Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan chant slogans demanding the release of their leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador during a protest rally in Lahore, Pakistan, on October 22, 2021. (REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/File Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN’S government has lifted a ban on a radical party that staged massive anti-France protests, after striking a deal with the group which ended the latest rounds of deadly protests.

In a notification published on Sunday (7), the government said the move was in the “national interest”, coming after seven police officers were killed in clashes during a rally that began last month.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has staged a series of disruptive protests over the past several years linked to the flash-point issue of blasphemy in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

“The federal government is pleased to remove the name of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan as a proscribed organisation,” the government said in a statement.

It added the decision was made after assurances from the group – which has three members in the nation’s parliament – that it would abide by the law.

Hundreds of detained TLP supporters were also released from detention earlier this month as part of the deal.

“This label has been a source of major concern for us as all our activists were being booked under anti-terrorism act. We were told last night about the decision,” TLP spokesman Sajjad Saifi said on Monday (8).

But TLP leader Saad Rizvi, who was arrested in April when the group was first banned, remains in detention.

The party has waged an anti-France campaign after Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed – an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

Protests in April led to the French embassy issuing a warning for all its citizens to leave the country.

The latest protests, which drew thousands to the streets of the eastern city of Lahore, were against the detention of Rizvi and also called for the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
India vows to make farming less polluting
UK
‘India decoupling growth from emissions’
UK
India calls for serious approach to climate finance
News
KLM hopes India will allow it to increase flights
UK
British Army’s Sikh female officer sets off for South Pole adventure
UK
Yorkshire racism response ‘totally unacceptable’, says Leeds council leader
News
Johnson, Priti visit Neasden temple to celebrate Diwali
News
Doctor claims he was unfairly dismissed for exposing patient safety fears
INDIA
India’s latest Zika outbreak sees surge of nearly 100 cases
INDIA
India Covid hospital fire kills 11
News
Portsmouth GP jailed for stealing £1.1m from NHS to fund online gambling
News
Covaxin approval requested in US for ages 2-18
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari starts filming her debut streaming show Faadu
Bhumi Pednekar nods a no to Shahid Kapoor’s next with…
Kangana Ranaut: Padma Shri honour will shut down those who…
I am detached with the eventualities of my films: Prithviraj…
Sunny Deol set to play a retired cop in the…
Pakistan lifts ban on radical anti-France party
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE