  • Monday, July 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan launches probe into ‘malicious social media campaigns’

This move has not specified any individual or party as targets for investigation but analysts suggest it may be aimed at Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

A joint investigation committee has been formed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 to investigate the matter. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Eastern Eye

The Pakistan government has established a joint investigation committee to identify those responsible for creating disorder through “malicious social media campaigns.” This move, announced on Saturday (27), has not specified any individual or party as targets for investigation. However, analysts suggest it may be aimed at Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Interior, the joint investigation committee (JIT) was formed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA). The JIT is led by Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and includes members from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime directorate, its Counter Terrorism Wing directorate, Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police (investigation), and the Counter-Terrorism Department’s senior superintendent of police.

The JIT can “co-opt” additional members if necessary, the notification stated. The committee is tasked with investigating and determining the organised objectives of the accused and their accomplices who have created chaos and disorder in Pakistan through malicious social media campaigns. It will also identify and prosecute the culprits according to the applicable laws, with the Islamabad police headquarters providing secretarial support.

Although the notification did not name any specific party or group, the PTI and its members are often accused of using social media to spread propaganda against the country and its institutions, such as the army. This action follows the arrest of PTI information secretary Raoof Hasan and 11 other PTI supporters on Monday by the FIA’s cybercrime wing under Sections 9 (glorification of an offence), 10 (cyber terrorism), and 11 (electronic forgery) of PECA. (PTI)

Related Stories
News

Crackdown after three students die in Delhi coaching centre flooding
News

Kemi Badenoch joins Conservative leadership race
News

Rajasthan and Arunachal join other BJP states in prioritising ex-Agniveers for uniformed services
News

Modi likely to visit Ukraine in August: Report
News

Protest coordinators taken into custody amidst nationwide unrest in Bangladesh
UK

British Sikh MP Jeevun Sandher vows to strengthen UK-India ties
INDIA

Fifth Indian killed in Ukraine war
News

Reeves to accuse Tories of ‘cover-up’ over ‘broken economy’
News

Priti Patel enters Tory leadership race
News

Parents pay tribute to children who died in east London fire
News

Kamala Harris officially enters 2024 US presidential race
News

Paris Olympics: Five memorable moments from opening ceremony
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
JJ Valaya Modern elegance meets history in JJ Valaya’s ‘Muraqqa’ collection
Delhi coaching centre Crackdown after three students die in Delhi coaching centre flooding
Karan Johar Karan Johar thanks fans on first anniversary of ‘Rocky Aur…
Ranbir Kapoor praises Modi Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor praises prime minister Narendra Modi’s charm
Amitabh Bachchan Google lists Amitabh Bachchan statue in New Jersey as tourist…
Kemi Badenoch Kemi Badenoch joins Conservative leadership race
Sponsored Feature
‘Education always has value… it opens up your mind’