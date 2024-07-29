Pakistan launches probe into ‘malicious social media campaigns’

This move has not specified any individual or party as targets for investigation but analysts suggest it may be aimed at Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

A joint investigation committee has been formed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 to investigate the matter. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Eastern Eye

The Pakistan government has established a joint investigation committee to identify those responsible for creating disorder through “malicious social media campaigns.” This move, announced on Saturday (27), has not specified any individual or party as targets for investigation. However, analysts suggest it may be aimed at Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Interior, the joint investigation committee (JIT) was formed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA). The JIT is led by Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and includes members from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime directorate, its Counter Terrorism Wing directorate, Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police (investigation), and the Counter-Terrorism Department’s senior superintendent of police.

The JIT can “co-opt” additional members if necessary, the notification stated. The committee is tasked with investigating and determining the organised objectives of the accused and their accomplices who have created chaos and disorder in Pakistan through malicious social media campaigns. It will also identify and prosecute the culprits according to the applicable laws, with the Islamabad police headquarters providing secretarial support.

Although the notification did not name any specific party or group, the PTI and its members are often accused of using social media to spread propaganda against the country and its institutions, such as the army. This action follows the arrest of PTI information secretary Raoof Hasan and 11 other PTI supporters on Monday by the FIA’s cybercrime wing under Sections 9 (glorification of an offence), 10 (cyber terrorism), and 11 (electronic forgery) of PECA. (PTI)